La Nación / Tricks to increase the audience on social networks

Most users would like to reach more people or gain more visibility, but are unaware of certain tools. These are useful tips to get you working on it.

Digital platforms have become a portal to connect with more people, either through a private profile or from the account of a company or service, but to really gain visibility on social networks it is necessary to generate content.

If the objective is to gain more followers and receive many likes, we must bear in mind that content creation does not refer to a maximum number of daily publications, but to well thought out and elaborate posts.

There are many factors to take into account to increase our audience, and this is something that is achieved through practice, however, there are a series of tips that we can apply. Here we tell you some of them:

– Hashtags: This is one of the most important elements to be able to build a fan base and increase your audience on social networks, mainly on Instagram and TikTok. In addition, it is one of the ways to get noticed and become popular.

– Content creation: we must take into account which are the contents that are having greater visibility and thus create those that compete. Using viral topics is one way to get more followers, as is commenting on trending topics. To move in the algorithm of Instagram and TikTok, we need to use the trending audios and songs.

– Interaction: We must also follow other people with similar interests, content and audiences to interact with each other. This makes us part of a community and makes it easier for other users to find us.

We must get to know the competition by interacting with them as much as possible so that our user appears in many places with interests similar to ours. This is achieved by commenting on the content of our direct competition. This way we will get traffic and increase our public.

– High quality content and constantly: You must be as active as possible, that is, show your followers on social networks that we have a lot of original and quality content. Posting regularly and consistently is another plus point.

– Time zones: To know what the key times are, we must review the weekly calendar for publications in the automation tools. An application that can help us is Metricool, this option offers a calendar with darker colors in the most powerful stripes in networks and lighter tones with the less powerful stripes.

In this way, we can upload content at key times to have many likes and comments.