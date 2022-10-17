La Nación / UNDP celebrates 45 years in Paraguay

This October, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) celebrates its 45 years working with Paraguay, during these years always seeking sustainable development and inter-institutional strengthening with the different ministries at the country level. The resident representative of the UNDP, Silvia Morimoto, described the country as a diamond in Latin America.

Morimoto stressed that they have been working with Paraguay on numerous projects that always seek to highlight the sustainable development of the country. “We have been developing sustainable, inclusive development and governance projects in Paraguay for 45 years. We have projects with several institutions that have helped the country to promote a more sustained and inclusive development, “he assured in an interview with La Nación / Nación Media.

He stressed that he sees Paraguay as a diamond in Latin America, so it is important to carry out projects always thinking of achieving the best for future generations. “I believe that Paraguay is a diamond in the middle of Latin America that everyone knows and we must always promote sustainable development, we have to think about the next generations and make the right decisions to strengthen the country,” she said.

Among the projects is the so-called Asunción Green City of the Americas, which seeks to improve the quality of life in the city and that can be sustainable. “Within the framework of this project, today, Friday the 14th, we will plant 45 native trees in Asunción for the UNDP anniversary, but it has already been implemented in Lambaré and we want to reach 11 other municipalities in Central,” he pointed out.