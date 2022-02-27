La Nación / Virtual classes and face-to-face practices will continue at the UNA Faculty of Medicine

Following the resolution issued by the National Council for Higher Education (Cones), which urges universities to gradually and safely return to face-to-face classes, the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (FCM-UNA) will remain under the mixed mode.

This was announced by Professor Dr. Andrés Szwako, academic director of the FCM-UNA, who pointed out that the decision was made after the resolution of the Cones. He also referred that the classes have already officially started at the FCM-UNA, with the attendance, from Monday 14, of the students of the tenth semester of the 2015 mesh.

Read more: “Bichito Crafts”: teenager with Down syndrome launched his venture

While the students who are in the second, fourth, sixth and eighth semesters started classes last Monday, February 21st, those in the 2011 curriculum, who are in the fifth and sixth grades, will start on March 21st; and on July 4 they begin those of the first semester.

According to Szwako, the headquarters of the Faculty of Medical Sciences has approximately 1,000 students and the branch located in Santa Rosa del Aguaray (San Pedro) has about 250, which totals about 1,250 university students.

Also read: Rubén Dumot Vaccine will be enabled on tomorrow’s holiday

Likewise, a large percentage of the practical classes at the headquarters are held at the Hospital de Clínicas and others, such as practices in physiology, histology, and anatomy, at the basic sciences building at the Saxony headquarters, in Asunción.

As for the other subjects, teachers must request authorization from the academic coordination for the development of face-to-face classes, always respecting health recommendations. In accordance with the provisions of the rectorate, the FCM just last year had decided on the mixed modality for the current school year, where the theoretical classes will be virtual (synchronous or asynchronous) and face-to-face practices.