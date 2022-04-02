La Nación / “We do not have the capacity to have so many medical careers,” they say from the Circle of Physicians

Gloria Meza, president of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians, once again questioned the excessive number of private universities that offer medical degrees without even having Aneaes accreditation. As she pointed out, there are not enough teachers to supply the demand for students.

In an interview with Unicanal, Dr. Meza commented that in a meeting they had attended in the city of Buenos Aires, colleagues from Brazil and Argentina expressed their concern about the large number of private universities with medical degrees in border areas such as Pedro Juan Caballero or Ciudad del Este.

As a result of this call for attention, they initiated an investigation in a particular way and were able to notice several irregularities in the management of the universities that teach medicine, especially in relation to the level of training of the students and the curriculum.

“Brazilians are very concerned because many students from Brazil came to study here and then went there with very little preparation,” he mentioned.

After this, they asked the Ministry of Health not to grant professional registration to graduates of those universities that were not accredited by the National Agency for the Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (Aneaes).

Meza accused the Cones of enabling medical careers with an hourly load of impossible compliance, since there are study houses where it is required to comply with more than 10,000 teaching hours, which cannot be completed in a time of 6 years.

Another shortcoming that they detected is that in certain regions of the country, medical careers were enabled that have hospital practices for students that do not fit reality. “We don’t have the capacity to have so many medical degrees because we don’t have the necessary number of professors,” he added.

The head of the Paraguayan Circle of Physicians asked that this problem be resolved, since the quality of patient care may be at risk as there are doctors without sufficient preparation to practice the profession.