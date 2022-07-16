La Nación / When is sleeping poorly a health problem?

If going to sleep is more of a difficulty than a break and when we manage to fall asleep, there is always something that wakes us up, it is time to change our habits and take care of our health.

The inconvenience to fall asleep or stay asleep continuously is so normalized in adult life that many take it as part of growing up, however, it is a problem that generates negative consequences for our body.

Over the years our sleep changes and we no longer rest as before, even so it is not normal for each night to become a difficulty. If we have trouble sleeping and we feel more tired at dawn, it means that our rhythm of life is the opposite of what we need.

In general, an adult should sleep between 7 to 8 hours to have a healthy life, so it is important to know when the changes in our sleep are normal and if there is something that hinders our rest, since changes in sleep can be one more symptom of a health problem that we do not recognize.

Poor sleep can be a consequence of a stressful lifestyle, poor diet, altered levels of cholesterol and blood sugar, and in part to the use of cell phones before resting because it decreases the production of hormones and does not contribute to our well-being.

To rest better, it is necessary to have a lighter dinner, get away from the cell phone and other types of screens two hours before going to sleep, place only a dim light during the night and although it is not always easy to reconcile work and personal life, it is important not to take worries to bed

health consequences

Good rest gives our body the necessary pause to heal and recover, and leaves it in a position to function normally when it wakes up, but if we sleep little or poorly, we expose our body to other diseases.

Some significant health effects are the risk of developing hypertension, type 2 diabetes, heart attack, obesity, depression, anxiety, and even premature death. In addition, it is also considered a possible risk factor for developing dementia, especially Alzheimer’s disease.