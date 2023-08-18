La Nación / When should you drink mint tea to lose weight?

Mint leaves are widely used in naturopathy to relieve the symptoms of diseases.

Start with its refreshing scent, ideal for relaxing and letting go of the stresses of everyday life. Its anti-inflammatory and sedative powers help in achieving the desired rest through deep and restful sleep.

Extracts of mint leaves are used to reduce pain caused by cramps, indigestion or inflammation of the stomach.

In addition to its analgesic properties, peppermint tea is antispasmodic, so it helps reduce the appearance of vomiting and nausea; Relieves the sensation of cough, and can also eliminate cold and flu symptoms.

It contains minerals such as potassium, copper, calcium and magnesium, and is composed of vitamins A, B, C and D. All these are very good for proper functioning of the body.

However, its consumption should be moderate, especially in patients with heartburn or digestive ulcers, also in those who suffer from insomnia – due to its stimulating effects – and pregnant and lactating women should consult their doctor first .

It is recommended for children only if they are above six years of age. In any case, it is important to consult a specialist.

It has many benefits for the brain, but its excessive use can cause nervousness or allergic problems.