La Nación / When should you drink mint tea to lose weight?
February 15, 2022 at 3:30 pm
Mint leaves are widely used in naturopathy to relieve the symptoms of diseases.
Start with its refreshing scent, ideal for relaxing and letting go of the stresses of everyday life. Its anti-inflammatory and sedative powers help in achieving the desired rest through deep and restful sleep.
Extracts of mint leaves are used to reduce pain caused by cramps, indigestion or inflammation of the stomach.
In addition to its analgesic properties, peppermint tea is antispasmodic, so it helps reduce the appearance of vomiting and nausea; Relieves the sensation of cough, and can also eliminate cold and flu symptoms.
It contains minerals such as potassium, copper, calcium and magnesium, and is composed of vitamins A, B, C and D. All these are very good for proper functioning of the body.
However, its consumption should be moderate, especially in patients with heartburn or digestive ulcers, also in those who suffer from insomnia – due to its stimulating effects – and pregnant and lactating women should consult their doctor first .
It is recommended for children only if they are above six years of age. In any case, it is important to consult a specialist.
It has many benefits for the brain, but its excessive use can cause nervousness or allergic problems.
Eating early in the evening or eating foods that are easy to digest (such as soups, fish, lentils and rice) can help ease digestive problems, but drinking healthy tea that aids digestion after dinner Might also help. Never underestimate the power of plants!
1. Ginger tea
Ginger tea tops the list of gut-healthy teas to drink at night. “Some small studies have found that ginger may accelerate gastric emptying, which helps prevent indigestion,” says Amy Schwarz, RD. This means that enjoying a cup of hot ginger tea can help speed up the digestion process a bit so that your stomach doesn’t keep you awake when you’re trying to fall asleep.
On the other hand, bloating and constipation are two other symptoms that ginger can reduce. And if indigestion is a problem, you can also find it at your local drugstore as an all-natural alternative to antacids.
2. Mint tea
“Mint has been used for centuries to treat gastrointestinal problems,” says Schwarz. She explains that peppermint relaxes the stomach by inhibiting the contraction of the abdominal muscles, which does not cause stomach cramps. It has been shown to be especially helpful for people with irritable bowel syndrome.
3. Chamomile Tea
It’s a classic bedtime tea because this herb is strongly linked to relaxation, but nutritionist Kirsten Jackson says it’s also beneficial for gut health. “It contains prebiotics, which are food for intestinal bacteria and may also help relieve constipation,” she reports in Well & Good. Any food or herb that can help increase the amount of good bacteria in your gut is definitely worth a drink.