La Nación / Zendaya makes history at the Emmys for the second consecutive year

The list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards has been issued, and the woman who made history with the new nominations is the 25-year-old actress, Zendaya. The star and producer of the HBO series “Euphoria” was nominated for her producing role and for best actress for the second season.

Tom Holland’s girlfriend has already won the statuette for best leading actress in a drama series in 2021 by the Emmys with the series “Euphoria”, becoming the second woman of color to win such recognition. This year she was nominated again in the same category, being the youngest performer to be nominated for best actress twice in a row.

Likewise, the series was nominated for best dramatic series, with Zendaya being the executive producer of the series, thus becoming the youngest producer nominated in the history of the Emmys. The fiction was also nominated for best original music.

The story “Euphoria” is about a group of teenagers who are involved in different stories, the characters are high school students, who are involved in problems with drugs, sex and violence. The series is based on a homonymous Israeli fiction, and some of the actors who are part of the series are: Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Nika King and Barbie Ferreira, among others.

Zendaya began her foray as an actress in 2010 for the children’s series ‘Shake it up’ on Disney Channel, then she did various jobs throughout her career, one of the roles that highlighted her was her participation in the UCM (Cinematic Universe Marvel), in Marvel’s new “Spider-Man” films, as the girlfriend of the teenage character with spider powers; she later starred in “The Greatest Showman” alongside Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron; and one of her last works was “The Dune”, with Timothée Chalamet.

