La Palma volcano lava has reached the sea again

On Wednesday, lava from La Palma volcano in the Canary Islands reached the sea for the second time, pouring into the Atlantic Ocean near where it had already entered in late September, causing a large deposit to form on the ocean floor. The eruption of the volcano has been going on since last September 19 and according to scientists it was about to enter a more stable phase: in the last hours, however, an increase in seismic activity has been recorded which is suggesting a possible different evolution of the situation.

In recent weeks, the outflow of lava material from the two main mouths of the volcano has continued, causing the magma flow to advance towards the eastern part of the island. On Wednesday, the volcano’s lava entered the Atlantic Ocean near the magma deposit that had formed since last September 28, when the lava first poured into the sea near the Playa de los Guirres, also called Playa Nueva.

The new deposit joined the existing one, further feeding the “delta” formed by the lava rock on the sea.

Until a few days ago the seismic activity linked to the activity of the volcano had been less intense than in the previous weeks, with quakes always localized in the same areas and detected at depths between 10 and 20 kilometers. The levels of sulfur dioxide, one of the main gases diffused by volcanoes into the atmosphere, were considered rather low compared to the values ​​recorded previously, although still worrying (between 9 and 13 thousand tons emitted per day).

According to what the director of the National Geographic Institute, María José Blanco, said on Tuesday, the volcano was entering a “more stable” phase, which should have “lasted for a certain period”. According to the scientists’ forecasts, this would have led to the “gradual and controlled” decrease of all the phenomena related to the eruption, including seismic tremors and the diffusion of gases into the atmosphere, but also deformations in the ground and vibrations. .

In the last few hours, however, the seismic activity has increased, and on Wednesday around 13 there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.8, the strongest of the last period, also felt on the island of El Hierro, about eighty kilometers to the south. of La Palma. The amount of sulfur dioxide in the air has also increased, with an estimated 31-43 thousand tons emitted.

Scientists are now trying to understand if these signals indicate a normal “rebound” in the eruptive process of the volcano or if they should instead reconsider the predictions on its slowdown.

So far, the lava from the volcano has covered an area of ​​almost 10 square kilometers, destroying more than 2,600 buildings and forcing about 7,000 people to leave their homes. However, the lava flows proceed in a controlled manner, and in some areas emergency work has begun to build new roads and prevent various locations from being isolated.

In the meantime, the Castilla amphibious ship has arrived in La Palma, a military ship that will be used to transport farmers and laborers to agricultural areas where it is more difficult to reach due to the interrupted roads.

– Read also: Tourists flock to La Palma to see the erupting volcano