La Periferia: Connection to the future: plot, trailer, cast and other information of the new prime video series with Chloë Grace Moretz | Adaptation | jackpot trilogy | William Gibson | The Peripheral | | SPORT-PLAY

The Periphery: connection to the future (The Peripheral) is a Serie that people will be able to enjoy in October 2022. The production is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by William Gibson (science fiction writer) and is part of the Jackpot trilogy.

The adaptation has the participation of Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), and Louis Herthum (Westworld).

Next, we tell you what the series is about, in what streaming platform you will be able to see it, since when and other information you should know about the production that already has many fans.

What is ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’ about?

The adaptation stars Flynne Fisher, an intelligent and very bold young woman who lives with her family (mother and brother) in a forgotten part of the United States.

The woman is constantly looking for a way to help her family, since apparently she is doomed and has no future, but the curious thing about her life is that all the time she lives in is the future (year 2030).

When does ‘The Periphery: connection to the future’ premiere?

The series will be available from October 21. People will be able to enjoy a new episode every Friday until December 9, 2022.

On which streaming platform can ‘La Periferia: connexion al futuro’ be seen?

‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’ will be available on Prime Video. If you do not have the service, you can purchase it for S/16.99 per month, but the first 30 days is free and if you want to cancel it, you can do so at that time.

Technical sheet of ‘The Periphery: connection to the future’

Title: ‘The Periphery: connection to the Future’

Release date: October 21.

Director: Vincenzo Nataly

Based on: homonymous novel written by William Gibson

Cast of ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’

Chloe Grace Moretz (Flynne Fisher)

Adelind Horan (Billy Ann Baker)

Gary CarrWilf

Jack ReynorBurton Fisher

Trailer for ‘The Periphery: Connection to the Future’

What other film adaptations has Chloë Grace Moretz participated in?

Chloë Grace Moretz is an American actress who has participated in a wide variety of films, including film adaptations. Next, we share some titles.

The invention of Hugo Cabret (Clear video for rent)

It is a book adaptation of the same which was written by Brian Selznick. The film is about a boy who lives alone in a Paris train station in the 1930s. The film was nominated for eleven Oscars, winning five of them.

If I decide to stay (Prime video)

The story is based on the homonymous young adult novel by Gayle Forman. The protagonist is a young woman named Mia who undergoes a radical change in her life after being trapped between life and death after an accident in which her parents and her younger brother die.

The Fifth Wave (Netflix)

This is a science fiction movie that is based on the book of the same name in a trilogy written by Rick Yancey. The story is about alien attacks that cause the death of many people, but the survivors do not resist and want to discover the truth behind the attacks.