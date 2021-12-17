“LA PRIMAVERA” IS OUT, FIVE NEW PIECES FOR THE DISCO DEL SOLE

Jovanotti’s spring arrives in winter and on Friday 17 December presents a new episode of the Disco del Sole.

The Disco del Sole is an unidentified flying object, it is a streaming, a philosophy, but above all it is the flow of songs written by Lorenzo two and a half years after La Nuova Era.

Regardless of the standard working patterns of strategic calendars, the Disco del Sole is Lorenzo’s new music. And it comes out when it’s ready, without a pattern, without a firm plan. The flow continues to flow.

Today five new pieces are ready and they are going out all over the place to trace the path of a constant movement that will be composed month after month, week after week, for an entire year.

Five unreleased songs produced with Rick Rubin that greet the arrival of winter with these first rays of the sun.

Lorenzo: “There was that film with Jack Nicholson FIVE EASY PIECES which, despite the title, told the story of a musician grappling with the things of life, who never comes to you as you expect or as you planned. What does it have to do with these FIVE NEW PIECES? Nothing or a lot. I don’t remember the film but the Italian title is beautiful, it makes me think of these new songs of mine that come out today, part of a flow of songs that will come out in the next few months, unpredictable and free, not at all easy because to exist they had to rain on me from deep space, but very light because there is a light inside here. That point of light that is in the center of the dark half of the Tao symbol, ready to pour overflowing out in the form of songs that ask for nothing because they just want to offer themselves.

I decided not to go out immediately with an album although we worked on more than twenty pieces, first alone, then with some of my fellow musicians, then two months with Rick Rubin, in a forest between the Apennines and the sea, inside a school abandoned in the 1950s when the countryside was depopulated and agriculture was mechanized. As naughty schoolchildren together with Rick “fire eater” Rubin we opened all this stuff that I had accumulated over the months in a completely instinctive way, without thinking about anything, completely disconnected from everything that was not a huge feeling of Love and desire for life, air, light, rhythm, joy, heartbeat, adventure. “

These first FIVE PIECES… NEW are heart and instinct and come after The Boom, with its overwhelming, electric, colorful, exciting imagery, to be danced to exaggerated volume. A futurist piece, a “box for the dismantling of everything in the shape of a song” that exploded into 26 deadly remixes, one stronger than the other. The five songs were finalized last week in Milan with Pino Pinaxa Pischetola and are now available everywhere.

After The Boom, here are the first “splinters”:

SPRING

With the most beautiful palette of seasonal colors, the focus track blooms in 3’24 ”: vivid swatch of emotions. Perfectly harmonized with Lorenzo’s voice, here soft and delicate, SPRING arrives, long awaited, like the wish for a breath of air that lasted ninety-three days. The single 80s synth pop mixes lean rhythm, sequencer, distortion and a pinch of French touch in the sweet, persistent and recurring bass. An invitation to take in the right energies, positive experiences, ready to keep alive the musical aura of each of us.

Lorenzo: “SPRING comes out when winter begins, as a statement, a declaration of intent. It is a piece born from an instrumental demo I received from Noochie Rigano and Riccardo Onori, my collaborators for many years. I had those two verses written on a cellphone. I also remember the day I wrote them, but I don’t remember why, in fact I remember it but I won’t say it. I sang them on the base and then the refrain was born as a wild flower is born. In June 2021 I rekindled my studio after so many months in which I had only worked with makeshift means (guitar, mobile phone, iPad, notebooks and post it) and LA SPRING was born, but it looked a little too much like summer (on him) so for a while I put her on the bench. When Rick asked me to listen to ALL the auditions I had (about 40) I put it in the queue, and when he heard it he asked me what I was talking about. Of spring I said, the season when nature blooms again, but not a domesticated nature. This spring is wild, it has a tension inside, a supernatural strength, something that remains a mystery to me. So he replied “let’s go into it”, and inside that chaos of a thousand tracks that we had put in the demo he did the magic and asked me to sing it differently, without pushing. I thought of Franco, with me there was Pinaxa and I said to him “I try to sing it thinking I am with Battiato. Teach me, let’s pay him a veiled homage, a flower for him. “

Raw and dry arrangements, straight strings and catalysts for an insistent, ramshackle, unpredictable sound: I LOVE YOU BABY is the psychedelic planet of Lorenzo’s new Primavera. The ascending climax of the instrumental front returns, very strongly, all the charge and the intention of the chorus-mantra, loud Dadaist, to be sung ad libitum with Jova, or at least until the baby’s eyes have regained their lost luster.

Lorenzo: “I admit it, I’m crazy about this piece. I know it is not elegant to say it but it is so, if someone else had done it I would do the OLA, luckily I did it. It’s a love song, it’s for a girl who has to climb a mountain, swim across the ocean, kiss a toad in the mouth with no guarantee that she will turn into a prince. Some things cannot be said emphatically, you have to say them by dancing, waving your arms, turning up the volume, singing to the limit of pitch, one step before the voice becomes a scream.

The piece was born with Riccardo Onori on guitar, and it was a bit too traditional rock’n’roll for me, so I recorded on it a line of MOOGs that I then forgot. Mr. Rubin who wants to hear above all the things I am a little ashamed of (because strong things are almost always found in addition to modesty and comfortable areas) said “for me the piece is musically here, in this moog out of context. “

A LOVE LIKE OUR

Ballad all feeling of radical authenticity, with the simplicity and freshness that have always distinguished Jovanotti: never equal to itself, always recognizable. With a disarming purity, A LOVE LIKE OUR discovers the cards and reveals the essential, original, saving power of the sun, which smiles at us when in love just like in children’s drawings.

Lorenzo: “We were in Milan, July 2020, my girls and I. In the morning every now and then I would pick up the guitar and sing songs that we like. From the Bluetooth speaker came a playlist of Green Day that my girls love, and so do I. Then “Something stupid” by the two Sinatras started. Teresa told me “Santa you should write a song like this” and I thought “well …” Then I took my guitar and wrote one that imitated it a bit, but almost playing the words came out together with the melody and I liked them, they were real, they had strength. I pinned it in my cellphone voice memos and waited for autumn and then winter and for new year’s eve 2021 I recorded it with garage band on my laptop. On New Year’s Eve the three of us were alone in the house, and after the toast I played it, and the girls liked it. Happy New Year, full speed ahead. “

BETWEEN ME AND YOU

A delicate pill, a precious jewel, strings and light synths, BETWEEN ME AND YOU is made up of a few chords and an infinity of pathos, capable of arousing intense emotion and total participation from the first listening. Lorenzo lays himself bare, as only he knows how to do, delicately forging a precious, reflective and essential diamond. Between fragility, fears and love, a dose of clear truth.

Lorenzo: “It is a ballad, a love song, a dedication that was not requested of me, in fact she is not in the room with me while I sing her, but she is with me in the sense that she occupies every cell of mine. BETWEEN ME AND YOU is a mini-song, small on the verge of nonexistence, and perhaps this is not the right time for songs like this, uncertain, limping, but I don’t give a damn, I like it. Rick suggested that I avoid making it with the acoustic guitar, to take it to a less traditional part, so I asked Davide Rossi if he would make me a solo cello line. Give me an indication, he told me, and I “a la Bach” and there the sky thundered and all the alarms went on :-))))) “

BORDER JAM

Border Jam makes you stamp your feet, raise your hands to the sky, dance uncoordinated: this great collective party, immense patchwork of icons and colorful images, moves and moves something inside, passes through walls and knocks down doors, disintegrating every border. Jovanotti is the deus ex machina who leads the ranks of this rush of life and almost “boyish” enthusiasm, for a jump back in time – with jeans and t-shirts – to the acrobatic rhythm of rock’n’roll.

Lorenzo: “Everyone has opinions and many are keen to affirm them, radicalize them, defend them, expose them, shout them, make them an identity, and that’s fine by me, God forbid. My problem is that I don’t have many opinions, I rather have feelings. If I ask my opinions, my inner parliament is divided on almost everything. Not all, but almost. If, on the other hand, I ask about my dreams, I have no doubts: I dream of a world without borders. Point. This song is about a dream, or rather a dance of a dream, it is a party for dreamers, it is not a political manifesto, it is a jam, which means jam. Inside there is the carnival, Africa, the Clash, California, the Jova Beach Party, New Orleans, the Balkans, the Mediterranean… I don’t know what’s inside, it’s a jam, a jam. But the jam is good, I like it. “

The five songs are accompanied by the video of LA PRIMAVERA, a psychedelic film short, a dream video, unique for Lorenzo’s story. In the video the colors explode but a strong inner story is also outlined. Spring is a season, but also a feeling, it is a flourishing of nature and also of the nature that is within us. And it is so beautiful, carefree, cheerful and joyful perhaps also because first… there is winter.

Shot on film by Tommaso Ottomano, the video clip was set in the spaces of the Teatro Grande in Brescia. In the video Lorenzo is accompanied by his cronies Saturnino, Riccardo Onori and Kalifa Konè.

Lorenzo: “I noticed Tommaso Ottomano for a video by Lucio Corsi who is a songwriter I follow and whom I like very much. We chatted for a while and the idea of ​​the video was born from our crossed imaginations and from the most disparate mutual references. Some precise stylistic references: the images of Terry Gilliam, the splendid 81-year-old among the greatest directors of all time and his absurd adventure of the Baron of Münchhausen. The commedia dell’arte, a true timeless radiography of Italy. Giants like Dante Ferretti and Francesca lo Schiavo, the great Italian costume, the Rococo, time travel, videos from the early 90s before this format was transformed into an opportunity for product placement and little more. Tommaso is very good and has an expressive force that is not aligned with the aesthetics of the moment, he doesn’t care about trends and aims for effect, we had a great time working together, he is meticulous and poetic. My lifelong friend Umberto angelini directs the big theater in Brescia and for a long time we had promised ourselves to do something in that wonderful place and today the opportunity has arrived, it is a place of absurd beauty. I wanted spring to have a funny and a bit magical video, with mixed emotions inside, as is the song, spring is flowering, and flowering does not govern it, you are in it, you participate. In the video we fight, dance, play, run away and chase, give birth, jump on the bed, go through the 4 seasons like a theatrical company in search of its ever-changing scene. The costumes I wear are the result of research into the great theatrical costumes, one of the looks is an original from a 1929 Rigoletto. The gold armor reflects the sunlight, and multiplies the worlds I step into like a mirror, and both me and the child who is born and immediately grows up have a golden tip of the nose, small details to discover among the many that are in the video. “