‘La que se avecina’ continues to lead with a minimal increase and ‘Inocentes’ suffers a significant drop

the one that is coming seems to have found its niche on Monday night on Telecinco. The humor series set in the Mirador de Montepinar building and has maintained its followers compared to last week, with a minimal increase.

According to Kantar data provided by Dos30′, Barlovento Comunicación and GECA, the one that is coming frame 1,609,000 spectators of spectators in the prime time of Telecinco, with an average share of 11.6%. This represents an improvement of 9,000 viewers and a share of 0.6 points. This allowed him to lead his fringe once again in comfort. However, he still can’t stand up to the anthillwhich matched him 8 points and 1,278,000 viewers.

The new episode of @la_queseavecina recorded 1,609,000 viewers and an 11.6% share in prime time. 🏅It is the most viewed non-informative broadcast of the day in @telecincoes. 📺 Provides 16% of the channel’s daily audience (12.3%)#LQSA pic.twitter.com/rCP2PRhTJu — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) March 22, 2022

On Antena 3, meanwhile, the new episode of the series innocent stays with youn 10.4% share and 1,033,000 viewers, which means a drop. The previous Monday it had reached 11.9% with 1,133,000 viewers.

The cinema was the protagonist one more Monday on Spanish Television. The 2017 feature film premiered last night Roman J. Israel, Esq., starring Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. get a 9.8% share with 1,155,000 spectators on averageand improves by 2 points and 254,000 viewers the data obtained the previous Monday with the film In the line of fire.

The premiere of the movie Roman J. Israel, Esq. on the night of @La1_tve likes it a lot with a 9.8% share, 1,155,000 viewers and 30.9% loyalty Their average age is 58 YEARS OLD!#QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/4qogek9cSr — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) March 22, 2022

There was also a cinema on laSexta; within the blockbuster could enjoy the glass castlewith Brie Larson and Naomi Watts, who scores 692,000 viewers with the 6.6% average fee.

Jesús Vázquez was once again at the controls of First Dates Cruise, which lost 70,000 passengers and a 0.8% share since its last trip. His mean was 5.7% with 627,000 spectators.

The most watched program of the day was Antenna 3 News 2which reached 3,289,000 viewers with an audience share of 21.6 points. The most viewed non-informative content got it Pass wordwith a 23.2% share and 2,988,000 viewers on average

the contest @PasapalabraA3 from @antena3com reached a 23.2% share and an average of 2,988,000 viewers. A total of 5,278,000 people watched the program presented by @RobertoLealG.#Hearings 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/zfwROYuOcC — Windward Communication (@blvcom) March 22, 2022

It should also be noted that on the morning of Cuatro the program High voltage delivered the largest pot in its history before a 5.9% with 333,000 viewers, which means his second best data of the season. Also in the morning slot Public mirror is delighted with the interview with Isabel Díaz Ayuso, with a 19.6% share with 524,000 viewers. is the second Susan’s Interview most viewed of the season after Manuel Nuñez Feijóo on March 7, which got 535,000.

