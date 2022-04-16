La Real caresses its goal and Eibar moves away from theirs | Kirolak

Amaiur celebrates the goal with which he widened the gap with Núria Rábano and Gemma. (The league)

Heads and tails at the start of the 27th day. La Real has been rediscovered with victory in Seville and can secure the Champions League next day, when they will host Rayo in Zubieta. They have not been able to lend a hand, to their misfortune, Eibar, who have lost to Granadilla (3-2) in an exciting match that has been decided in the last breath and that keeps the armories in decline.

Seville, 1 – Real Sociedad, 2

Goals from Eizagirre and Amaiur have rewarded Real’s superiority for much of the match, although Sevilla’s final reaction has generated some tension, especially after Eli Del Estal closed the gap.

The San Sebastian team took the lead after nine minutes of the game with a great goal from Eizagirre. The captain herself recovered the ball and after combining with Gemma she raised a long shot with all the intention to beat Sullastres and place the 0-1 on the scoreboard. Real did not let their host react, taking control of the game, although it has cost them to generate clear chances.

History has repeated itself at the start of the second half. Eight minutes after the break, Gemma served, Franssi crossed from the right and Amaiur headed it 0-2 at the far post.

When the victory seemed clearer, txuriurdin began to tighten Sevilla, who closed the gap a quarter of an hour from the end with a corner from Cahynovà at the near post and a header from Eli Del Estal at the second.

The tension has been noticeable in the last minutes, in which Sullastres on one side and Lete on the other have prevented the score from moving again.

Final victory for Real, which the next day – in two weeks – can certify the European ticket in Zubieta against Rayo.

Seville: Sullastres; Debora, Lucia, Teresa Merida, Rosa Otermi; Cahynovà (Almu Rivero, min. 83), Natalia Gaitán, Karen Araya (Nago Calderón, min. 65); Payne (Ana Franco, min.74), Jessica Martínez (Michele Vasconcelos, min.65) and Inma Gabarro (Del Estal, min.74).

Real society: Lethe; Allegra (Emma, ​​min.71), Etxezarreta, Vanegas, Núria Rábano; Maddy; Jensen, Eizagirre (Gaby, min.71), Gemma, Amaiur; and Franssi (Mirari, min.78).

referee: Spiny Rivers. Yellow card for visiting player Amaiur (59′).

goals: 0-1, min.9: Eizagirre. 0-2, min.53: Amaiur. 1-2, min.77: Del Estal.

UD Granadilla, 3 – Eibar, 2

Painful defeat of Eibar in Tenerife. Granadilla started as the clear favourite, but seeing how the game unfolded, the blaugranas were excited, and rightly so, about a happier ending. But the script has ended up being fulfilled and Eibar continues to decline. He is still six points behind Valencia, who have lost to Barcelona (0-2) and five behind Villarreal and Sporting, who face each other tomorrow.

The Gipuzkoan team did not want to wear the sheepskin, which, in an intense first half, ensured that Noelia had little work to do and even appeared in the visiting area on a couple of occasions. Everything went wrong ten minutes before the break, due to a penalty against Nasello that Pisco converted to make it 1-0.

The game has improved in the second half, with play, chances, great goals and alternatives on the scoreboard. Nine minutes after the break, Kundananji restored the tables with a great goal, scoring the ball from outside the area.

Then it was Noelia’s turn. Two minutes after the equalizer she showed off with a save from María José and four minutes later she returned to save the equalizer with a penalty –as innocent as the first–. Pisco has repeated the shot and the Catalan goalkeeper, who had already guessed it in the first half, has hit it again, this time to get the ball in two halves.

Almost immediately, Kundananji rounded off what seemed like a perfect midday with another great goal. He left Cubedo on the left wing to enter the area, go back to the semicircle and release an unstoppable shot that put the 1-2 on the scoreboard.

With a very different but equally necessary objective, Granadilla faced the clash, taking another step forward against an Eibar whose nerves and fatigue have begun to show.

In minute 73, María José took over from Kundananji to equalize from the edge of the area with a personal action. And a quarter of an hour later, with the game dying, the veteran Canarian striker rounded off the local comeback with a great goal from the corner.

UD Granadilla: Noelia Ramos; Estella, Patri Gavira, Cubedo, Pisco; Natalia Ramos (Falknor, min.74), Sandra Hernández (Paola Hernández, min.59); Blom, Nasello, María José (Sara López, min.92); and Martin-Prieto.

Eibar: Noelia; Campos (Puyi, min.85), Elba Vergés, Noko, Bernabé; Gantxegi (Honoka, min. 85), Natalie; Carla Morera, Arene (Llompart, min.78), Kundananji; and Carmen (Arola, min.41).

referee: Martinez Martinez (Murcia). Yellow cards to Estella (44′); Kundananji (43′), Gantxegi (48′), Bernabé (60′), Del Estal (82′) and Natalie (92′).

goals: 1-0, min.34: Pisco, from a penalty. 1-1, min.54: Kundananji. 1-2, min.63: Kundananji. 2-2, min.73: María José. 3-2, min. 89: María José.

Alaves and Athletic

Alavés and Athletic close the day tomorrow, who can lend a hand to Real, since they face two of their rivals in Europe. The gasteiztarras, who with the defeat of Eibar have mathematically ensured permanence, receive Real Madrid in Ibaia (11:00, Teledeporte) and the Biscayan team visits Atlético de Madrid (12:00, ETB1).