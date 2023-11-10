LA Reed accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories save

Antonio “LA” Reed, the longtime music executive who was influential in the careers of artists like Usher, Mariah Carey and Pink, has been accused of sexual harassment by a former music executive who worked with him. The lawsuit, which was filed on Wednesday in the Southern District of New York, alleges that Reed assaulted Drew Dixon twice when they were working together at Arista Records in 2001. Dixon, a former vice president of A&R at the label, claims the attacks felt suffocating. His career prevented him from working with future stars like John Legend and Kanye West.

The lawsuit specifically accuses Reed of sexual misconduct, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress, as well as “the crime of gender-motivated violence.”

“This lawsuit is not only about the horrific physical attacks that Ms. Dixon endured,” the lawsuit says, “but it is also about the irreparable damage done to the rare and blossoming career of an extraordinary talent.”

“L.A. Reed is a known predator who uses his extraordinary professional power to coerce his victims,” ​​Dixon said in a statement. “In my case, his persistent campaign of sexual harassment and assault forced me to leave a job I loved when I was at the top of my game in the music business, following internships and a receptionist job.

Dixon’s attorney, Kenya Davis, said in a statement that Reed “abused his position to sexually harass and assault Dixon.”

Reed could not immediately be reached for comment. His record label, Mega, which he co-founded with Usher, as well as HarperCollins, which published his 2017 memoir, did not respond to requests for comment.

In the lawsuit, Dixon claims she was sexually assaulted by Reed twice in 2001. The first incident reportedly occurred on Reed’s private plane en route to a company retreat in Puerto Rico for Arista Records, which had a joint venture with Reed’s LaFace Records label. , The second attack, according to the lawsuit, occurred that same year in Reed’s car after she said the two would discuss a demo recording of an unsigned artist.

After the events, according to the lawsuit, “Reed would respond to Ms. Dixon’s rejection of his sexual advances by directly punishing artists whom Ms. Dixon had already signed or artists she attempted to sign. Had blocked them.”

Dixon worked at Arista from 1996 to 2002. She returned to the music industry after graduating from Harvard in 2004.

Reed has won three Grammys throughout his career, including for the Boyz II Men song “End of the Road” in 1993. He eventually became CEO and President of Arista Records in 2000 and began working with rising artists such as Avril Lavigne and Outkast. Reed then moved to Def Jam in 2004 where he helped advance artists such as Rihanna, Bon Jovi and Justin Bieber.

Reed became a judge on “The X-Factor” competition show in 2011, the same year he became CEO of Epic Records. During his time at the label, he oversaw the success of artists such as Future and Travis Scott. According to Variety, he left Epic Records in 2017 after an assistant accused him of sexual harassment.

Dixon’s charges would fall under the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law enacted in 2022 that gives survivors of adult sexual assault up to a year to file a lawsuit, regardless of when the abuse occurred. Dixon and advocated for passage of the law.

Dixon said in a statement, “I joined the Coalition of Brave Survivors to fight for the passage of the Adult Survivors Act because trauma takes time, and I believe that all victims of sexual violence should have the opportunity to be tried before a jury of his peers.” Statement Wednesday. “Thanks to the ASA, hundreds of survivors in New York State have already held their abusers accountable, and today I found the courage to join them.”

The new charges follow allegations Dixon made against Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons in 2017. Dixon alleged that he raped her in 1995 and that Reed harassed her, which affected her career in the music industry. Simmons denied the allegations from Dixon and two other women, who also accused him of rape.

“I vehemently deny all these allegations,” he said. These horrific allegations have shaken me to my core, and all of my relationships have been consensual,” he told The New York Times.