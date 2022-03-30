“La Reina”: the new virtual store in the test phase that will sell in CUP

Photo: Roy Leyra | CN360

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

From the social networks of the territorial management of the Caribbean Chain of Stores in the province of Villa Clara, it was known about the test phase of a new virtual store, which will allow buying food and toilet combos in Cuban pesos and will offer new payment facilities. to the clients.

La Reina is the name of this virtual platform, taking the name of the store located at the intersection of Máximo Gómez and Independencia streets (Boulevard) in the city of Santa Clara, which has remained closed since the “Monetary Ordering” began and the old stores in CUP were left without supplies.

But La Reina will not sell in MLC but in Cuban pesos (CUP), according to the directors of Cadena Caribe, the new establishment will especially favor users of electronic commerce.

A post on Facebook from the official profile of Tiendas Caribe in Villa Clara states: “Our #tiendavirtual in CUP is currently in the testing phase. It will soon be available to all customers registered on the #ENZONA payment gateway”. You can buy, in this sense, combos of food, drinks, cleaning and household items; always with the national currency.

Directors explain, according to a note from the Cuban Directory: “Now it is very simple. The cashier issues a piece of paper with the QR of your purchase and you only have to scan in the Online Payment Option”, consequently with the new cash register that they plan to introduce, optimal for TRD stores, since it has an Android operating system, and integrates online payment by Transfermovil into its solution.

The contacts of the new store for online purchases in CUP, are declared in a post on Facebook, with the Telephone: 42-200931, the email: [email protected] and from the web: lareina.enzona.net. Its address is Calle Independencia No. 45 between Lorda and Máximo Gómez, Santa Clara, Cuba.