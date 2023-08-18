La Rioja advances to a clinical study for migraine treatment with cannabis oil. There is no parallel in the world

La Rioja’s Ministry of Health begins A clinical study for the treatment of chronic migraine with medical cannabis oil,

The research is carried out by the Center for Research in Translational Medicine under the Training Directorate of the portfolio and the doctor and researcher Carlos Llano, director of the Center for Research in Translational Medicine (CIMT), Alfredo José Arroyo, neurologist at Enrique Vera. The Hospital Barros, Sabrina Amaya, a nurse from the Hospital de la Madre y El Niño, and the Vera Barros Hospital team is made up of a pharmacist, Nahuel Maresca, and two biochemists, Ana Luz Bazan and Erika Musella.

Laino explained that this research begins with patient support and includes making cannabis oil available. “Blood sample is taken for biochemical analysis done at Vera Barros Hospital. While patient follow-up is done alternatively through medical visits and telephone follow-up. The study lasts for 14 weeks in which the patient consumes cannabis and at the end the results and data are analyzed. In other words, it was analyzed whether this type of oil was really effective in reducing the chronic migraines that these patients who participated in the study had”, explained the doctor.

The study started two weeks ago and will conclude in about 15 weeks, with results coming at the end of the year. This includes 30 volunteers of legal age who had pre-registered. First, studies are done to confirm chronic migraine and once the diagnosis is confirmed, with the patient’s permission, the studies begin.

Laino said that “he anticipates that the results will be out by the end of the year” and noted that the investigation is “quite challenging because it has no precedent in the world.” “We are moving forward and building evidence on an important issue internationally, as there are many people hoping for this type of treatment,” he said.

The researcher assured that “if the results are positive, there is a possibility to define and expand the research, and it will be published in an international journal with the support of experts.” Many doctors do not prescribe it because there are no pharmaceutical studies or serious evidence on the subject, so the evidence would encourage doctors to prescribe the medicine as the said study would indicate the working oil and the specific dosage,” he said.