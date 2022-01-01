La Salernitana to Danilo Iervolino: the offer accepted at the last minute saves the Serie A of Campania

The Salernitana passes to Danilo Iervolino. The trustees in charge of transferring the shares of the Salernitana company accepted the offer of the Neapolitan entrepreneur and founder of the Unipegaso Telematic University. Thus in extremis averting the nightmare exclusion that would have taken place if by 31 December no offers had arrived for the purchase of the club. Trustees now have 45 days to finalize the contract. The official announcement should arrive on Monday. Iervolino’s name had popped up in the last 48 hours: yesterday the businessman from Campania presented an offer with a 5% deposit attached.

The proposal was considered the most advantageous by the trustees Paolo Bertoli and Susanna Isgrò, who will now have to define the bureaucratic process and complete the handover. In addition to the offer to take over the shares, Iervolino would have guaranteed important resources to strengthen the team. In addition to the notary from Salerno Roberto Orlando, there would also be an American fund. But in the end the choice fell on Iervolino. The white smoke arrived a few minutes before midnight: the trustees, in fact, averted the nightmare exclusion that would have occurred if by 31 December no offers had arrived for the purchase of the club.

