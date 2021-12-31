La Salernitana towards exclusion from Serie A: what happens to the league without a buyer by New Year’s Eve

If by midnight today Salernitana does not find any purchasers, the exclusion from the Serie A championship will occur. After the promotion to the top flight, reached last season, a deadline had been set for the club. When the team played in Serie B it had two owners, Claudio Lotito, through his son Enrico who was the owner, and Marco Mezzaroma, his brother-in-law. However, according to the rules of the FIGC, Lotito, being the owner of Lazio, cannot manage two or more teams that play in the same championship. Furthermore, the rules prohibit the owner of a company from passing his shares to a relative, a factor which in fact also excluded Mezzaroma from the management of the company. Precisely by virtue of the rules of the Federation, the two former owners last June were forced to transfer their shares to the trust, a specially created trust company, which allowed Salernitana to participate in the top league, provided that by 31 December there had been a buyer to whom the shares could be transferred, which was not the case.

How Serie A changes

With the exclusion of Salernitana from the Serie A championship, according to the provisions of article 53 of the Noif, each result will be canceled and will not have “value for the classification, which is formed without taking into account the results of the races of the renounced or excluded company” . In addition, the number of relegations would also change from the current three to two. The teams that have played against Salernitana and that have obtained a victory or a draw will be deducted three points or one depending on the result obtained. In the relegation zone all the teams would earn points compared to Spezia, which was the only team to beat Ribery and his teammates among those at the bottom of the standings.

Here’s how the Serie A standings would change without Salernitana:

Inter – 43 (18 games) Milan – 39 (18 games) Napoli – 36 (18 games) Atalanta – 35 (18 matches) Juventus – 31 (18 games) AS Roma – 29 (18 games) Fiorentina – 29 (18 games) Lazio – 28 (18 matches) Empoli – 24 (18 games) Bologna – 24 (18 games) Verona – 23 (18 games) Turin – 22 (18 matches) Sassuolo – 21 (18 games) Udinese – 17 (18 matches) Sampdoria – 17 (18 games) Venice – 17 (18 games) Spezia – 13 (18 games) Genoa – 11 (18 games) Cagliari – 9 (18 Games)

