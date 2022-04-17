La Selecta Playera, champion of the Beach Soccer Cup

El Salvador takes first place in the beach soccer tournament. Review minute by minute and also the women’s game

THIRD PERIOD

0:00 It’s over, El Salvador champion of the Beach Soccer Cup.

0:30 Shot by Fausto Alemán, from Mexico, that brushes the Salvadoran crossbar, saving the shirt.

1:14 Against Salvadoran, powerful shot by Frank Velásquez and Echeverría covers to keep Mexico in the game.

2:16 Elmer Robles free kick, easy for the Mexican goalkeeper.

4:00 GOOOLLL by César Rivera, from the penalty area. La Selecta already wins it 3-2.

4:00 Penalty in favor of El Salvador that was not. There is never a lack of Echeverría on the national.

4:44 Emerson Cerna’s Chilean that goes wide.

5:30 Tremendous shot by Cerna that covers the Aztec goal. He came out well to close the gap.

5:52 Error in national attack and Elio Portillo saves a powerful rival shot from a corner.

7:00 Cristopher Castillo, from Mexico, tries but shot wide.

9:30 GOOOOLLLAZOOOO by Rivera from long distance, shot hit a post for 2-2.

10:35 Heber Ramos almost surprised goalkeeper Echeverría, who managed to recover and diverted to a corner kick.

11:20 Shot from Mexico controlled by Elio Portillo.

11:30 Rivera’s easy shot for the Aztec goalkeeper.

12:00 El Salvador takes off, looking for the comeback and the title.

SECOND PERIOD

0:01 Robles’ header that was close to scoring.

0:48 Free kick by Melvin Quinteros that goalkeeper Echeverría, from Mexico, deflects to a corner kick.

2:48 Emerson Cerna’s Chilean and the ball passes again and hits a Mexican goal post.

4:02 Shot deflected by Heber Ramos and he doesn’t want to drop the other Selecta goal against Mexico.

6:27 Cross shot that goes wide open. The Selecta continues to arrive against a Mexico that has known how to take advantage of what it had.

11:30 Against attack and Christopher Castillo puts the 2-1 in favor of Mexico against the Selecta at the start of the second half

12:00 The second round started. Mexico moves the ball.

FIRST PERIOD

0:00 The first assault is over, one by one but better the Selecta than Mexico, which practically had the goal and free throws.

0:50 Shot from a distance by Cruz that almost complicated the Aztec goalkeeper.

1:53 Left-handed shot and almost without an angle by Frank Velásquez that the goalkeeper Echeverría rejects.

2:09 GOOOOOLLLL by Exon Perdomo, the Salvadoran tied it with a penalty.

2:45 Heber Ramos free kick that deflected the Aztec goalkeeper to a corner kick.

3:59: César Rivera’s free kick that passes by greeting a post from Mexico.

4:35 The goalkeeper Echeverría deflects a violent shot from Perdomo. He turns to save Mexico.

4:58 Foul in favor of Mexico, but the charge was diverted.

5:19 Shot by Heber Ramos that passes near the Tri’s goal.

7:50 Shot by Robles that barely deflects the Aztec goalkeeper Echeverría and hits the crossbar before going for a corner kick.

10:11 Goal by Mexico, Christopher surprises with a touch of the head.

11:30 An easy shot by Frank Velásquez for goalkeeper Echeverría.

12:00 The match between El Salvador and Mexico began.

Game details:

Everything is ready for the title match between El Salvador and Mexico for the Beach Soccer Cup El Salvador 2022. The Salvadoran team will start with Elio Portillo in goal, with Heber Ramos, Exon Perdomo, Elmer Robles and Frank Velásquez as field players.

On the Mexican side, the Tri starts with Echeverría at the door, followed by Salomón, Cristopher, Fausto and José David.

If he wins the Selecta Playera, he will be crowned in the event and it would be his first title in a tournament held in the country.

THE WOMEN’S TEAM SAID GOODBYE WITH A DEFEAT TO THE USA. Review the minute by minute here.

THIRD PERIOD:

0:00 It’s over, USA beats El Salvador 3-1 to win the 2022 El Salvador Beach Soccer Cup.

0:32 Maravilla’s shot that the United States goalkeeper rejects.

2:30 El Salvador keeps trying but no longer reaches deep.

5:15 Leslie heads without any mark and scores the third for the United States.

9:01 Quigley’s powerful shot that beats the national goal and the United States goes up 2-1

10:50 Yajaira Maravilla deflects a shot from the US that was looking for the net.

12:00 The last assault started.

SECOND TIME:

2:20 Shot by González that passes near the United States crossbar, which did not come back.

2:47 The post saves the United States again.

3:56 Free kick in favor of El Salvador. GOOOOOOOOOLLLL from El Salvador, tied by Fátima Vásquez.

4:30 tremendous shot by Irma Cordero who passes by greeting the cabin of the United States.

6:17 The female select continues to arrive but without much clarity, she gets desperate at times and commits fouls. The United States is in danger but on free throws for fouls received, otherwise, no.

11:10 Free kick by Fátima Vásquez that hits the post.

FIRST TIME:

0:00 First even period but USA wins it 1-0.

2:15 Shot by the Salvadoran goalkeeper Maravilla that passes near the post.

5:29 The crossbar saves the United States in a sweep shot by Fátima Vásquez.

Many fouls from both teams, especially from the national teams, after leaving half the first quarter.

6:30 The Women’s Selecta tries to match the actions but the goalkeeper Yount stops everything they throw at her.

11:50 America surprises with a shot-center from Alexandria Hall, which puts the first seconds after the start of the game

12:00 The match started on the Costa del Sol

After a victory against the Bahamas and a painful fall against Argentina, the El Salvador Women’s Beach Soccer Selecta says goodbye to the Beach Soccer Cup, in Costa del Sol, against the leaders of the event, the United States, who have won two in a row in the championship.

The Women’s Selecta, which has not had a tournament since the one held in the country a few years ago at Cifco, and which has been quite renewed, rose from 1-6 against Argentina on Friday night to take the match to a 6-6 in the last period, but a foul, a penalty in the last minute, gave the albiceleste team the chance to win and that was it, a 7-6 that left the Selecta with the need to beat the favorites to win the tournament, tonight.

For the match, the main objective is to show up, put in a leg, generate good football, as they did in past matches, and, if possible, achieve a victory against the Cuscatleca fans, who have enjoyed these days on the beach. intense football matches.

The girls directed by Elías Ramírez come out with Yajaira Maravilla in goal, and with Marisa González, Irma Cordero, Fátima González and Fátima Pérez in the starting lineup, which varies what was presented to Argentina. And Yamileth Róscala, Yaritza Durán, Ismenia Velasco, Emilia Guevara and Beatriz Argumedo are waiting for their turn.

