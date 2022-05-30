La Seydoux: ‘Channing Tatum’s Gambit had a very good script’

La Seydouxone of the most important actresses in Europe, has participated in some of the blockbusters influential in recent years, such as no time to die with Daniel Craig or being part of Death Stranding alongside Norman Reedus and Hideo Kojima. Seydoux has premiered at Cannes Crimes of the Futurethe new David Cronenberg and despite the fact that his career is at its best, regrets not being able to appear in a Marvel movie As the spin off of the X-Men, Gambit (goes IndieWire).

Gambit: A Marvel and Fox movie with the X-Men that never got to be shot

Seydoux has highlighted the stick that meant not appearing in Gambitthe superhero movie starring and directed by Channing Tatum, a Fox and Marvel production that was never shot. The actress was going to embody the dangerous and lethal Bella Donna Boudreaux, one of the most famous assassins in comics. Everything seemed ready for the shoot, but as Tatum himself confirmed, he fell apart at the last minute.







“The script was very good” Says Seydoux. “The script had very funny parts, but in the studio they wanted to make it more similar to a comedy”explains the actress. Tatum, who was going to direct the film, ended up getting the pressure the studio so he wouldn’t get behind the cameras. From Fox they did not want the protagonist of Magic Mike would start directing it, they were afraid of his lack of experience and slowed down the entire production process. Seydoux applied for the role because he wanted a change of scenery and needed to do something creative and fun.

“ The script was very good. The studio wanted more comedy, but it had very funny parts

“I believe that in the US people have more imagination. They have offered me films that are very different from the ones I usually make and I have thought ‘Oh interesting’. I love feeling like I can adapt. To me, it’s very exotic,” she concluded, making it clear that she regrets not having entered the Marvel world. The Marvel world, which will soon begin to include mutants. Elizabeth Olsen, Wanda in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, becomes running to headline the reboot that fits these heroes and villains into the chronology.Simon Kinberg, producer of the X-Men saga on film, blindly trusts Kevin Feige.