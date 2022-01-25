La Spezia fans burn a Sampdoria scarf: is it the end of the twinning?

Genoa. A “vaffa” skirmish probably puts an end to twinning between Spezia and Sampdoria. Especially considering that the choirs were followed by a bad episode: the Curva Ferrovia set a Sampdoria scarf on fire. And rumors also speak of attacks on some fans Sampdorians who seem to have been stolen scarves and flags.

The derby between the two Ligurian teams was held yesterday afternoon with the Eaglets’ victory by 1 to 0 thanks to Verde’s goal, but the show – in this case which has little to do with sport – also took place in the stands . As can be seen from a video posted on the TikTok page of the La Spezia ultras, in fact, two fans – accompanied by the choirs of the rest of the curve – set fire to a Sampdoria scarf with a lighter. All seasoned with the social comment: “The twinning is now over, doria doria vaff …”.

A reaction that came in response to another video, which appeared on YouTube on the eve of the match, in which the Sampdoria fans in Bogliasco insulted Spezia. Episode from which shortly thereafter both Federclubs that the Club Spice Blucerchiata they had distanced themselves. However, the words of the clubs that had underlined how the friendship relationship – “beyond the relationships between Ultras groups” – had not changed.

A few hours later at the Peak, the Curva Ferrovia replied with a strong and clear message that seems to end relations forever. And that could have some repercussions in terms of safety the next time the two teams face each other.

Between comments from sampdoriani fans to the burning scarf, in fact, there are those who define the “unspeakable”, “unworthy and shameful” gestureand who instead – but they are the minority – try to placate the spirits by remembering the friendship that has binded the fans for years and which now seems to no longer exist.

The post published on the Facebook page also testifies to this “Blucerchiando” showing the photos of the burning scarf: “Today’s welcome in Spezia, burnt scarves and slaps to minors”. Or the promise on Instagram of the authors of “TuttoSamp”: “The twinning ends here – they write – From now on, both enemies and war. Never touch the Sampdoria flag, let alone burn it, that coat of arms arrived all over Europe and at Wembley, yours barely in Liguria. An oratory stadium for a Serie C team ”.