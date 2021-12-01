La Stampa – In the case of capital gains, a plea agreement with a strong fine is the most likely outcome

A heavy fine after the plea bargain. This is it, second The print, the most likely outcome of the federal justice investigation into the accounts and capital gains of the Juventus, which obviously proceeds in parallel with the work of ordinary justice. The Turin daily refers to the only two precedents of sanctions on the subject: the three penalty points inflicted on Chievo in 2018 and a ninety thousand euro fine against Inter And Milan of 2008.

Juve case more similar to that of the Milanese. To justify the different treatment, the reason why the companies in question had created capital gains which were then deemed fictitious. On the one hand, the clivensi had the aim of making a net worth sufficient for registration in the championship; the Milanese, on the other hand, to settle unsafe budgets. Given that at the moment there are no indications of a risk of non-registration for Juve, the case is much more similar to that of Inter and Milan, and should close in a similar way. Even with some differences.

Heavier fine. To motivate a stronger economic sanction, the different entity of movements and capital gains, much higher for Juve than for Inter and Milan. And then the different weight of public opinion, much more pressing thirteen years later and with a pandemic in the way: this aspect, the newspaper notes, could affect the green light of the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office to the request – to date all to be verified, but judged precisely probable – of plea deal by Juventus. The federal investigators, however, are waiting for the papers of the Turin prosecutor’s office to be able to proceed: the file has already been open since October, now it can be fully integrated.