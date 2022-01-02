La Stampa – Juve-Napoli (and not only) at risk of postponement due to Covid: ASL await new tampons

Covid-19 has hit Serie A again with vigor, a championship that counts at the moment more than 50 infections among footballers alone. For this reason, the next round of Serie A, the first of the second round and of 2022, would be at risk of being postponed. To write it is today’s edition of La Stampa, focusing above all on Juventus-Naples and on the situation that the bianconeri are experiencing.

The attention of the ASL and the risk of a Juve outbreak.

The Piedmontese newspaper writes that the ASL are paying maximum attention to the evolution of the curve and in particular “The ASL of Naples awaits the outcome of new tampons, while attention has increased in Turin too”. This is also because at Juve, after the Chiellini infection, there is the risk of an outbreak: there are three cases of Covid-19 in the first team (Arthur and Pinsoglio the other two).

The Under 23 case.

Talking about Giorgio Chiellini, in the newspaper directed by Massimo Giannini we read that the Juventus captain trained alone, but the situation is constantly evolving: Arthur and Pinsoglio had already been stopped on New Year’s Eve, while yesterday Israel also tested positive, who would have been called up by Allegri in first team. The 21-year-old Uruguayan goalkeeper is part of the Juve Under 23 outbreak, where there are 11 other positives.