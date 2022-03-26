LA terminates 24 employees over COVID vaccine requirements

Months after Los Angeles implemented requirements for city workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the city said that, as of last week, it had fired 24 employees who didn’t follow those rules.

The laid-off employees include a dozen workers at the Los Angeles Fire Department, as well as smaller numbers of employees at the city attorney’s office, the Los Angeles Police Department, the Parks Department and Los Angeles World Airports, according to the human resources area of ​​the city.

As of last week, an additional 53 Los Angeles city employees had received formal paperwork preceding possible sanction or termination for rule violations, and seven more LAPD employees awaited action by a disciplinary panel, according to the department’s spokesperson. of staff, Bruce Whidden.

So far, the number of layoffs represents a small fraction of employees in the city of Los Angeles, which employs nearly 57,000 workers. But the city is still reviewing more than 5,000 waiver applications, which could lead to further change if unvaccinated workers are turned away and still choose not to get the shots.

Los Angeles leaders voted last year to require city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit a medical or religious exemption. In the months since then, the city has fended off legal challenges from groups of firefighters and police employees seeking to halt implementation of vaccination requirements.

However, the fate of many unvaccinated employees remains unclear. As of this week, the vast majority of requests for religious and medical exemptions were still pending; there are more than 5,200 awaiting action and about 400 already approved or denied, according to city figures provided by Whidden.

Because each worker can apply for medical and religious exemptions, the number of affected employees may be less than the total number of applications. As those decisions are made, unvaccinated workers whose exemption requests are still pending should be tested for the coronavirus regularly.

As Los Angeles pushes to roll back other pandemic rules, including requirements for restaurants and other businesses to verify customers’ vaccination status, Councilman Joe Buscaino recently called for rolling back the vaccination requirement for city workers. The official argued that the city risked losing too many police and firefighters if the rule remained unchanged, saying the “alternative of testing” should be offered.

In addition, he introduced a proposal requesting that city staff report on the feasibility and impacts of rescinding the requirement, which was seconded by Councilman John Lee. The idea has not yet been voted on.

