“La Tota” Medina achieves his first victory as Motagua’s DT and sinks UPNFM

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The Fútbol Club Motagua remembered to win after beating UPNFM 2-0 this Sunday in duel corresponding to day 14 of the Closing 2022 of the Honduran National League. This result meant the first triumph of the Argentine “Tota” Medina as Motagua strategist and helped him to cut the terrible streak of five consecutive losses that the team from the capital had. The Blues return to the league positions and are now fourth in the standings as a result of 18 points.

For the UPNFM it certifies the terrible campaign led by Raúl Cáceres and they sink in last place with just 12 units. The university team moves away from the possibility of entering the big party. The left handed Iván López at 19 minutes of the first part was in charge of opening the scoring at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium with a subtle touch that left visiting goalkeeper Brian Cruz without reaction.

At 53 minutes there was a controversial action, after Wesly Decas tried to cut off Samuel Elvir’s advance, but did not touch the ball and ran over the university player. Those of the UPNFM claimed a penalty. The Eagles’ second goal was the work of Christopher Melendez in the 59th minute being the goal that gave him peace of mind. On the next day to be played in the middle of the week, Motagua will visit San Pedro Sula to face Marathón in a duel from power to power. While the UPNFM Marcelo Tinoco de Danlí returns home and will receive the machine from Real España, one of the best teams since the arrival of Héctor Vargas.

Starting Lineups: Motagua: Marlon Licona; Marcelo Santos, Marcelo Pereira, Denil Maldonado, Wesly Decas; Hector Castellanos, Lucas Bandulciel, Yustin Obando, Jesse Moncada; Ivan Lopez, Roberto Moreira.