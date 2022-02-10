“La Trentina” is born: 40 million in turnover. Daughter of the merger of five cooperatives, it gathers 700 members – Economy

TRENTO. Circ40 million in turnover, 700 members, 1,300 cultivated hectares, 5 factories and one hundred employees (50 seasonal), an apple production that reached 450,000 quintals in the last season and a product offer that also collects kiwifruit, cherries, asparagus from Zambana, potatoes and plums from Dro. These are the salient numbers of the new cooperative The Trentinathe result of the merger of the five realities (Valli del Sarca, 5 Municipalities, Casa, Cofav and La Trentina) which previously formed the consortium of the same name.

The details of the operation were illustrated in the Cooperation room in Trento. A project that started a year ago – he explained Rodolfo Brochettipresident of the newly formed cooperative – and who found unanimous consensus in the five realities: “We will be more solid and competitive – said Brochetti – guaranteeing our members a stable and decent income”.

The operation should lead to savings of 3 cents / kilo in the short to medium term. The merger had the blessing of Apot and Melinda, with whom there is a close relationship with La Trentina, guaranteed by the sharing of the general manager, Paolo Gerevini. Gerevini himself underlined the importance of mergers in a world that is moving quickly in this direction and spoke of an apple market that is under severe pressure on prices due to European production (14 million tons) well above internal consumption. (9). Roberto Simonipresident of the Federation, spoke of a “starting point, not a destination”.

The former president of Melinda, Michele Odorizzi, one of the architects of the operation, stressed the importance of having completed the merger between five healthy cooperatives: “The mergers” forced “do not bear good results”. The new president of Melinda, Ernesto Seppihighlighted the savings that will come from synergies and the goodness of having a cooperative that offers a large basket of products, “thus responding to a market demand”.

Positive judgment of Ennio Magnani, president of Apot: “To aggregate means to create a system, thus bringing advantages to the whole of Trentino”. In closing, Brochetti – in response to a question about the possible membership of Sft – expressed his hope that other companies in the Trentino agricultural world would join the new cooperative.