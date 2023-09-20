“La Uni in Your Community” program arrives in Santa Catarina

On September 27, 2023, the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí will visit the Municipality of Santa Catarina, with the aim of bringing the different health services closer, through the social contact program “La Uni en tu Comunidad”. Benefiting your community; The same which will happen in the Municipal Court.

As is customary, “La Uni en tu Comunidad” will provide medical, psychological, dental and nursing care, as well as clinical analysis and advisory services on drug use and the vaccination program.

During the development of this program in the Municipality of Santa Catarina, services will be provided to measure glucose, cholesterol, triglycerides, Rh group, vital signs, weight and height, prostate antigen, rapid tests for HIV and syphilis. The psychological area will provide screening for depression and anxiety and psychological first aid for people above 13 years of age.

Similarly, along with teeth cleaning and simple surgeries, medical, physiotherapy and dental consultations will also be provided. Health education on contraceptive methods, menstrual cycle, breast cancer, cervical cancer and testicular cancer and cognitive stimulation for the elderly.

Hours of operation for the population of Santa Catarina will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, so the community of the municipality is invited to participate and access the medical services offered by the UASLP.