LA VALSUSINA LINDA RAIMONDO ON TV: LEADS “METEO SPAZIO” ON RAI GULP

by LUCIANO DI SONDRIO

ALMESE – A new television program has started on Rai Gulp and Rai Play which is aimed at children and the most curious people. It is called “Weather Space” and each week will explain what the weather is like in the solar system. The first episode was broadcast on the afternoon of Tuesday 18 January at 4.40 pm and will be an absolute novelty in the field of science popularization for children. The interest is not purely academic since phenomena such as the solar wind also affect our daily life. Furthermore, space represents the new frontier for meteorology.

Conducting the television program are Riccardo Cresci and Linda Raimondo from valsusina. The young physics student and aspiring astronaut comes from Almese and is a well-known face of Rai Gulp and of scientific popularization on space. Linda will deal with topics related to astronomy, planet earth, the solar system and all recent scientific discoveries in simple and clear language. During each meeting there will also be links with young scientists.

The main objective of “Meteo Space” is to stimulate the curiosity towards science and the imagination of children. The new program is therefore ready to conquer the audience with its “blend of science, space technology, colorful images, passion and enthusiasm”. Good luck to Linda for this new adventure.

