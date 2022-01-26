La Valtaro, training ground for the world: the most requested guides start from here

Borgotaro Ten years, 25 editions, 500 professional qualifications: these are the numbers achieved by the course, started in 2011 by Forma Futuro at the Borgotaro site, to become an environmental hiking guide. Professionals who operate not only nationally, but even internationally. «That’s right: many guides who today also work in countries very far from us were trained in Borgotaro – says Mauro Delgrosso, the head of the mountain office -. Seychelles, New Zealand, the boundless glaciers of the far north, the Amazon, Mexico, Africa, to name just a handful of countries and places, are the places where those who are tour guides put into practice what they have learned in the Parma Apennines, between rivers , woods and rock faces. The territories of Valtaro and Val Parma are optimal gyms. Everything we have here has turned out to be perfect for training those who then find themselves working in environments that are very different from ours in terms of flora and fauna ».

The idea of ​​the course in the Parma mountains was born in 2010 thanks to the intuition of Maria Pia Cattaneo, former deputy mayor of Bedonia in the 2014-2019 round, and Gabriele Ferrari, former regional councilor of the Democratic Party. «It all started from Bedonia – explains Delgrosso – and from the idea of ​​encouraging the presence of environmental guides in our Apennines. It was thought that it could be a development factor and so it was ».

Many students who in recent years have passed through Valtaro and Val Parma, and almost all with professions already started. Like a young security expert from Brescia based in Basra (Iraq) and a doctoral student who is following the wolves’ ranges in the Alps. della Folgore, engaged for 40 years on missions abroad, and teacher in this 25th first aid and safety course. «You need a lot of preparation to accompany people – explains the course coordinator Gae Andrea Pellacini -: our Apennines offers the right mix of naturalistic and environmental aspects and opportunities to learn about the territory by approaching it without banality. The mountains are beautiful, but to lead individuals or groups in total safety, you need the right training ».

In recent years, a team of experts has been created in matters such as safety, orientation, first aid. «A consolidated and growing community – explain the managers – which, by staying in touch, increases the value of courses and job opportunities. The return to the territory? The vast majority of students come back here, bringing tourists from all over Italy and also from the foreign countries in which they work. There were, for example, hikers from China and the Middle East ”.