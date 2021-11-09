La Vanguardia attacks Mourinho: “The time of the Portuguese Mussolini is over” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
An editorial in the Catalan newspaper lashes out against the Special One: “He is hated wherever he goes”
“The Portuguese Mussolini”. This is the shocking title that The Vanguard, Catalan newspaper, chose for an editorial by John Carlin on Mourinho. The Roma coach does not have a happy moment, so in Spain they took the opportunity to attack him: “The Portuguese Mussolini’s time is up – it is read -. In the big world of football, José Mourinho is the figure we like to hate the most. He’s the villain of the farce, the one they whistle when he takes the stage. Wherever he goes, we end up hating him as fans and journalists, but never as much as referees, rival coaches and his own players. At Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and now Roma, his fifth team in the last ten years, he has never lost the habit of blaming players for defeats, many times with names and surnames. “.
L’front attack keep it up: “He is special and his defeats can only be explained by external factors. Coincidentally, circumstances have always turned out to be unfavorable in the three teams he has led in the last six years, all dry. When he will leave Rome (will he eat the panettone?) The relief of the fans will be surpassed only by that of the players. An English journalist friend says that Mourinho plays “fascist football”. Portuguese Mussolini has had his moment, it must be admitted. He has won many titles. Brutalism has never been liked, but the his times worked. Even that doesn’t work anymore. Mourinho has expired. “.
November 9, 2021 (change November 9, 2021 | 13:55)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED