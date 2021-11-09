La Vanguardia attacks Mourinho: “The time of the Portuguese Mussolini is over” – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

“The Portuguese Mussolini”. This is the shocking title that The Vanguard, Catalan newspaper, chose for an editorial by John Carlin on Mourinho. The Roma coach does not have a happy moment, so in Spain they took the opportunity to attack him: “The Portuguese Mussolini’s time is up – it is read -. In the big world of football, José Mourinho is the figure we like to hate the most. He’s the villain of the farce, the one they whistle when he takes the stage. Wherever he goes, we end up hating him as fans and journalists, but never as much as referees, rival coaches and his own players. At Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and now Roma, his fifth team in the last ten years, he has never lost the habit of blaming players for defeats, many times with names and surnames. “.