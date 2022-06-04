La Vie d’Adèle: Léa Seydoux puts a cape on the sex scenes and Abdellatif Kechiche

In full promotion for The crimes of the futurerLéa Seydoux resumed her arduous experience with Abdellatif Kechiche in The life of Adele.

Almost ten years after the premiere of the film that set fire to the Croisette in 2013, the sulphurous The life of Adele risk of being talked about for a long time. Adapted from the graphic novel. Blue is a warm color. by Jul’ Maroh, the footage tells the story sensitive and organic of a moving encounter between two women, Adèle and Emma, ​​and the pains, over the years, of their tumultuous relationship.

Received with unanimous enthusiasm by the press and the spectators, Adele’s life – Chapters 1 and 2 had won, without too many surprises, the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the supreme also granted exceptionally to the directorAbdellatif Kechiche, and its two main actresses, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux. And then came the tragedy.

The praise bestowed on the film was gradually colored by a bitter controversy between the filmmaker and some of his technicians, who denounced exhausting filming, aberrant working conditions and, according to an anonymous testimony broadcast by The world, » conduct close to moral harassment «.

A few months later, it was the turn of the two actresses to tell violent gunshot sequences, mainly referring to the controversial sexual relationship between the two women. Indeed, the scene, which lasts no less than seven minutes on screen, would have requireds over a hundred shots according to Léa Seydoux, and would have been filmed for ten consecutive days.

Although today it is common, even mandatory according to the studies, to have privacy coordinators on the sets (responsible for ensuring the physical protection and consent of the actors and actresses during filming), it is difficult to imagine if the presence of one of these The supervisors would have changed, or not, something in the suffocating dynamics of Abdellatif Kechiche’s shooting. Asked about this by the hollywood reporterLéa Seydoux would have said between chuckles that, “ no no not really » :

“It’s much more than that. It wasn’t just the sex scenes. [qui étaient problématiques], that was really the whole movie. The way we shot it was crazy. This guy [Abdellatif Kechiche, ndlr] he’s crazy »

However, he added: “Adèle’s life is still my best experience in Cannes. This movie took a year of my life, but I gave it my all for this project. It really changed my life in so many ways.” Without (too much) rancor therefore for the young actress, who will soon show the long-awaited Future Crimes, directed by the undisputed master of body-horror David Cronenberg. Selected at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in official competition, the newcomer to the pretty little shop of horrors will return to French cinemas from next May 25.