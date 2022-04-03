La Volpe made it clear that Mexico should target that rival

The former coach of the Mexican National Team analyzed the group in which Gerardo Martino’s national team, Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia will participate.

April 02, 2022 7:29 p.m.

After lottery the world from Qatar 2022several of the groups and one of them is “C”where appears the Mexican team that the faces will be seen in front of the Argentina from Lionel Messi, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

one of the greats understanders of the subject is Ricardo Antonio La Volpewho analyzed the zone and duels, especially with Argentina and Poland.

“It’s an even group, where if Mexico returns to its level it can qualify. It should have a good result against Poland and if it passes Argentina, it won’t have any problems, but the rival to beat is Poland.”

“The pressures always exist and the public gets angry when you don’t win, but they also want the team to play well. Martino had started the tie well but then he changed.”

“The games with the United States are like here in Argentina, with Brazil. If you lose three games with Brazil, it’s a problem, and that happened to Mexico, and especially in one of them at the Azteca stadium, where a victory was expected. “.

took advantage also to give details about his own Book that is about to finish arming, and will be called La Volpe Style, Fearless Footballwhere beyond reviewing all his career at club and national team level, as well will analyze football and each of the systems.

“Systems are very important and go beyond individualities in football.”