Labor Day: What were the first jobs of Hollywood celebrities? | shows

In this Labor Day It is good to remember that we have all gone through that time of labor initiation, where we enthusiastically accept a first job to start earning a salary, even if it is not so high. Even the famous, who today have a great fortune, have had small jobs before achieving success in large productions.

From cashiers, salespeople, to hairdressers, they were among the first jobs that Hollywood celebrities had. Here we tell you who they are and what their first jobs were.

madonna

The queen of pop is one of the most famous singers of all time; however, the star began in the working world as cashier at Dunkin’ Donuts and was fired for spilling donut jam on customers.

michelle pfeiffer

Before surprising in the movie “Scarface”, along with Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer He worked in a supermarket in Southern California.

Harrison Ford

The famous Indiana Jones and Han Solo worked building furniture for the Los Angeles elite like Richard Dreyfuss, John Gregory Dunne, Joan Didion and Ray Manzarek.

Jon Bon Jovi

Rock singer Bon Jovi, before delighting us with “Always”, worked with his cousin cleaning his school.

Sandra Bullock

Oscar-winning actress Sandra Bullock paid for her acting classes with her work as a waitress.

Jim Carrey

The leading actor of several Hollywood hits such as “The Mask” worked first cleaning a factory when he was young to help his family financially.

Photo: AFP

Eve Mendes

Like other actresses, the actress of “Last night” began in the working world as waitress at a fast food joint where she served pizza, pasta and hot-dogs.

Eve Mendez. Photo: AFP

kanye-west

Rapper Kanye West, who now collaborates with big brands like Louis Vuitton, he worked at the GAP retail store as a teenager, folding clothes.

Photo: NME

Jennifer Aniston

The star of “Friends” She had as her first job selling things over the phone.

Photo: AFP

Morgan Freeman

One of Hollywood’s most beloved actors spent his mornings delivering newspapers to his neighbors.

Danny DeVito