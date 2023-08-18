Labor Inclusion Day for People with Disabilities
Iguazu (The Voice of Cataratas) The first day organized by the Esperanza Institute is happening this morning. In charge of this are distinguished speakers such as Manuela García, a special education teacher for the blind and visually impaired, Maria Espindola, a lawyer, Emmanuel Prive, a special education teacher, a technician in therapeutic accompaniment and Ernesto Colombo, a labor inclusion specialist. all day in the hall of iturem
It is definitely possible and beneficial to include people with disabilities in various jobs in a company. Labor inclusion of people with disabilities is an important aspect of corporate social responsibility and can bring many benefits to both the company and employees with disabilities.
Audio: Dario Vivero, Psychologist Instituto Esperanza
It brings diversity to the work environment and fosters a culture of inclusion that can enhance creativity, innovation and collaboration across the company. There are laws and regulations that require companies to guarantee equal opportunities and non-discrimination against people with disabilities at the workplace.
People with disabilities bring a variety of unique skills and talents to the company. Some disabilities can offer different perspectives and creative solutions to business challenges.