Health

Labor Inclusion Day for People with Disabilities

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner19 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Iguazu (The Voice of Cataratas) The first day organized by the Esperanza Institute is happening this morning. In charge of this are distinguished speakers such as Manuela García, a special education teacher for the blind and visually impaired, Maria Espindola, a lawyer, Emmanuel Prive, a special education teacher, a technician in therapeutic accompaniment and Ernesto Colombo, a labor inclusion specialist. all day in the hall of iturem

It is definitely possible and beneficial to include people with disabilities in various jobs in a company. Labor inclusion of people with disabilities is an important aspect of corporate social responsibility and can bring many benefits to both the company and employees with disabilities.

Audio: Dario Vivero, Psychologist Instituto Esperanza



It brings diversity to the work environment and fosters a culture of inclusion that can enhance creativity, innovation and collaboration across the company. There are laws and regulations that require companies to guarantee equal opportunities and non-discrimination against people with disabilities at the workplace.

People with disabilities bring a variety of unique skills and talents to the company. Some disabilities can offer different perspectives and creative solutions to business challenges.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner19 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Hidalgo – 14 cases of respiratory syncytial virus have been reported in El Sol de Hidalgo.

2 weeks ago

6 out of 10 complaints from doctors not investigated

January 14, 2023

Most dangerous medical treatments of antiquity

January 9, 2023

The key in regenerative skin medicine may be in reindeer

January 4, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button