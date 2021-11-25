Labor MP Stella Creasy takes her son to Westminster and the warning goes off: “It’s forbidden” – Corriere.it

“Parliament has apparently written a rule whereby I cannot carry a three-month-old baby who sleeps like me when I participate in a debate,” Creasy wrote on social media denouncing the incident.

LONDON – «It was pointed out to me that she was accompanied by her son to parliament. I remind you that according to the rules it is forbidden to take a place in the Municipalities if in the company of children ». This is the official note received by Labor MP Stella Creasy after she brought the three-month-old baby, among other things sound asleep in the pouch, to a debate in Westminster.

The case has created a certain sensation: Creasy, on the other hand, has two children. When she became a mother for the first time she had no problems and even this second child, although very small, he has already frequented the circles of parliament.

What happened then? Why suddenly the president’s letter “for ways and means” (an ancient governmental role that once had the task of controlling the fiscal and economic decisions of the government and can now take over from the speaker in the event of his absence)? Creasy expressed his opinion surprise and frustration on social media. “Parliament has apparently written a rule that I cannot carry a three-month-old baby like me who sleeps when I participate in a debate in the House of Commons. (Still no rules on masks, by the way). Mothers in the mother of all parliaments, it seems, should not be seen or heard … ».

The speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, fell from the clouds: he knew nothing about it, he pointed out, and he has initiated an investigation with which he hopes to get to the bottom of the matter. Is it possible or not to bring a baby of breastfeeding age to the Municipalities? “It is extremely important – he said – that those who have children are able to participate fully in parliamentary work”.

If on the one hand many deputies have sided with the new Labor mother – Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, for example, stressed that the presence of a newborn in parliament would not create any problems – on the other, some contrary voices have been raised, like that of the conservative Scott Brenton: “There are parents who take a small percentage of her salary and manage to pay a babysitter or to divide up the tasks to be able to work. What makes you so special? ».