Labor on a bike to the hospital: former New Zealand minister gives birth to a girl in the night

Congresswoman Julie Anne Genter during labor by bike and in hospital (photo Fb)
A real undertaking that made by the Green parliamentarian of New Zealand, former minister of women, Julie Anne Genter who last night gave birth to a beautiful baby girl after labor on a bike. And here lies the company. Genter, 41, American by birth, has gave birth to the baby in Wellington, after cycled for miles, in full labor, to get to the hospital by bicycle. The images of the pedaling with the belly and of the newborn in the arms of the new parents, were posted by the cyclist mother on her Facebook profile: “Great news – writes the parliamentarian – At 3.04 this morning we welcomed the new member of our family”.

I really didn’t intend to ride a bike in labor, but in the end it happened – jokes Genter on Facebook -. Mine contractions they weren’t that bad when we left at 2am to go to the hospital – even though they were 2-3 minutes away and got intensity when we arrived 10 minutes later. (I smile in the parking lot just after one.) And surprisingly, we now have a healthy, happy baby sleeping, like her dad. I feel lucky – she concludes – to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a childbirth very fast (and happily uncomplicated) “




