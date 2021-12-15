laboratory errors – Tiscali News

One Saturday in November eight years ago, Madison, the capital of Wisconsin, a vibrant medium-sized city about a hundred kilometers from Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. The Influenza Research Institute, a highly secure university facility, is located at 575 Science Drive. It is late and inside one of the laboratories a researcher is fiddling with syringes and tubes containing a life-threatening influenza virus. It may be fatigue, time or simply because these things happen sooner or later, but what shouldn’t happen happens: the man pricks himself with one of the syringes and blood comes out of the small wound. The researcher keeps a cool head and immediately sprays his finger with disinfectant, puts it under running water and squeezes the small wound to release any drop of infected blood. Then it’s the turn of a shower, done with a new pair of gloves, and isolation in quarantine for a week, not in a dedicated facility, but in his home, after the family has moved to the hotel.

Dangerous intersections

Decontamination, isolation. Precautions that appear exaggerated for a normal influenza virus, but which become the minimum wage if we consider that the contents of the syringe were artificially created in the laboratory by crossing a mutated version of the H5N1 virus of avian with that of human influenza. Avian is a particularly dangerous strain for humans, with a lethality rate of 60%, which however is difficult to transmit to humans. A limit that the researchers believe could be lifted in the case of a cross with the normal flu, which instead circulates easily among people. Hypothesis apparently supported by the first results obtained from experiments carried out on ferrets in Madison’s laboratory. If the same results were also confirmed for humans, the new virus would have the potential to trigger a global pandemic.

Questions

Fortunately, the accident at the Influenza Research Institute had no consequences, just as it had no consequences the previous week in which a scientist had inadvertently spilled liquid containing the avian virus in the same laboratory. Considering that many argue that such episodes could have kicked off the Covid-19 pandemic in the Wuhan laboratory, however, one wonders how safe this type of research is and above all why it is conducted and if it is worth it. .

The highest standards

According to those who conduct them, the experiments on the enhancement of viruses (or more properly “gain of function”) are conducted in structures with safety standards such that, even if accidents occur, the risk of external repercussions would be almost inexistent. Certainty not always shared by the authorities. Exemplary in this regard is precisely the case of the Madison laboratory, led by Yoshiro Kawaoka, referring to which the University of Wisconsin had reassuringly declared that it had “Adopted, created and implemented systems and processes that support us in meeting the highest standards of biosecurity “.

A statement that, however, had not convinced the National Institutes of Health, the American authority that oversees, among other things, the safety of research, whose officials had expressed concern at the university over various elements, starting with the use of needles and from quarantine to home.

Serial accidents

The 2013 Madison incident was not an isolated case, at least in the United States. A little over six months later, in June 2014, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that 75 of its staff had possibly been exposed to the anthrax bacterium. In July, employees of the National Institutes of Health accidentally stumbled upon a batch of abandoned test tubes, two of which contained the smallpox virus. And in August, the CDC again admitted that it had accidentally sent samples of the normal flu virus that had been contaminated by the avian strain to an external laboratory.

The incidents did not involve research based on virus engineering, but highlighted the risks even more. All this led to the launch of an investigation by the Obama administration which in turn resulted in a halt to funding for new studies on the enhancement of Sars, Mers and influenza viruses. The stop, however, did not concern grants already granted and projects already started, so research such as those of Dr. Kawaoka could continue without particular hitches.

Potentially pandemic impact

Kawaoka wasn’t alone in experimenting with dangerous mixes of viruses. Indeed, he was in good company. The Financial Times has calculated that in the last fifteen years the US government has spent over $ 30 million on research carried out within the United States that could be classified as “enhancement on pathogens with potentially pandemic impact”. Among these, of course, there is also the Madison facility which from 2006 onwards received 500 thousand dollars a year, which grew in 2009 to 1.1 million dollars, to try to understand why the Spanish of 1918 managed to spread like this. quickly. Other funding then came in 2013, the year of the laboratory accident, for studies involving the manipulation of the influenza and Ebola viruses. This was granted by the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) led by Anthony Fauci.

If the virus becomes a chimera

Among the facilities dedicated to the studies on enhanced viruses funded by the Fauci institute was also that of Ralph Baric, at the University of North Carolina. Baric, believed to be one of the leading US experts on coronaviruses, pioneered reverse genetics techniques that have allowed other researchers to design viruses with altered functions. One of his work published in Nature on November 9, 2015 is considered of particular importance: it describes the manipulation of a bat coronavirus similar to that of Sars in order to obtain a “chimera” virus, named after the ancient monster of mythology Greek that combined characteristics of different animals, able to replicate quickly in human cells. A type of research that the authors themselves admitted could be considered “too risky to pursue.” Among the authors was also Dr. Shi Zhengli, the scientist who leads the research on coronaviruses of bats at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“Unverified theories”

After the outbreak of the pandemic, this naturally did not go unnoticed and many considered that collaboration as proven proof that a line of work and research resulted from it that led to the creation of the Sars-CoV-2 in the Wuhan laboratory. and then, following an accident, the spread of Covid-19. A theory that has become so widespread that it prompted Nature to publish a note at the beginning of the article by Baric, Shi and others on March 30, 2020 in which it is stated that: “We are aware that this article is used as a basis for non verified according to which the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is a laboratory product. There is no evidence that this is true; scientists believe that an animal is the most likely source of the coronavirus. ”

Coronavirus in sequence

The extent of the collaboration between the two scientists was later specified by Baric himself in an interview with MIT Technology Review on July 27, 2021: «Around 2012 or 2013, I listened to Dr. Shi at a meeting. His team had recently discovered two new coronaviruses in a bat cave, which they named SHC014 and WIV1. We spoke after the meeting and I asked her if she would be willing to make the SHC014 or WIV1 spike sequences available after publication. She was kind enough to send us those sequences almost immediately, in fact, before publishing them. This was his main contribution to the newspaper. And when a colleague gives you the sequences in advance, citing her as a co-author on the document is customary. This was the basis of that collaboration. We have never provided the sequence of chimeric viruses, clones or viruses to researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology; and Dr. Shi, or members of her research team, have never worked in our laboratory at the University of North Carolina. None of my group worked in the Wuhan Institute of Virology laboratories. ” And speaking of the sequence described in his 2015 study, he points out that: “The sequence was repeatedly requested after the Covid-19 pandemic emerged, and therefore, after a comparison with the National Institutes of Health and Nature, it was provided to the scientific community. Those who have analyzed these sequences have stated that it is very different from SARS-CoV-2 ”.

Doubt is enough

Denials and clarifications will probably not be enough to dispel the suspicions of those who believe that things have gone otherwise. In this reinforced by the fact that part of the research carried out in Wuhan on bat coronaviruses was done in BSL-2 laboratories with relatively low safety standards. A certain word about the origin of Covid-19 will probably never be obtained, even if the widely prevalent theory is that it is of natural origin. However, the mere fact that there is doubt, and that therefore it is considered possible that the laboratory activity could include the engineering of potentially pandemic viruses and the escape of such viruses is a possible possibility, prompts us to reflect on the risks and objectives of such research.

Because?

Because in the end this is the real question: what are the possible benefits of manipulating and augmenting viruses that could affect millions of people? And if they exist, are they such as to justify the risk?

Proponents of such research believe that by engineering viruses it is possible to study them better, to identify the characteristics that make them lethal and therefore to prepare for possible new threats to global health. Many underline how it would probably have been longer and more complicated for the pharmaceutical companies to discover vaccines and medicines against Covid-19 if they had not had behind them the research carried out through the manipulation of the MERS and Sars viruses thanks to which the mechanism of infection of healthy cells. The structure of the University of North Carolina led by Baric, for example, is the one that identified two drugs against Covid-19, remdesivir and molnupinivir, and which in the first months of 2020 provided the American authorities with data in support the efficacy of m-Rna vaccines. As Anthony Fauci summarized, this type of research would be necessary because: “We need to adapt the virus to be able to use it as a tool to ask questions.”

Beyond nature

Others, however, point to the risk of going beyond what is necessary. As Rocco Casagrande recalls, who conducted the investigation into state-funded research on behalf of the Obama administration after the chain of incidents in the summer of 2014: «Part of this research is important; it is necessary to understand how pandemics evolve. The problem arises when strains are created that would not develop in nature ».

Starred workshops

This problem is reinforced by the fact that there is no global standard for safety procedures. A bit like the stars of hotels, each country decides for itself on the basis of which criteria and procedures to assign the security level, from the minimum, BSL-1, up to the maximum BSL-4, and it can be more or less criteria close. Finally, there is the eternal question of the human factor. As Baric recalls, who is naturally a proponent of virus research: “Critics argue that no matter how secure the BSL-3 or BSL-4 research infrastructure is, humans are not infallible. They make mistakes, even in high-containment structures. Consequently, the risks may outweigh the benefits of the experiment. ‘

The game and the candle

And so we are at the heart of the question, which is very similar to that of the nuclear debate: are the benefits that can be obtained from research such as to offset the risk of a new epidemic or even a pandemic? Put more prosaically: is the game really worth the candle? After two years of the pandemic, many people doubt it.