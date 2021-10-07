Labradors: 10 surprising curiosities that will make you want to adopt one

Discover some curiosities you (perhaps) did not know about Labradors, one of the most loved breeds in the world that can be adopted without buying one.

When we decide to welcome a dog into the house we know that it is an important commitment and the best thing would be to adopt one, by contacting the shelters and kennels in the area. It does not matter the race because the love they will give us will be a lot!

That said, more and more people are deciding to welcome a dog into their family and among the many breeds available, Labradors – like their “cousins” the Golden Retrievers – are certainly among the most loved! Ideal for growing up with children, they are excellent companions, playful, affectionate and peaceful. They are excellent service dogs, capable of assisting the blind, providing rescue in the water or searching for missing persons.

We know that they have a good disposition, that they are cuddly and excellent swimmers, but there are other surprising aspects that we do not all know. Here are some curiosities revealed by the Scottish newspaper The Scotsman that will make you appreciate these adorable dogs even more:

Of noble origins: the Labrador Retriever breed is descended from the now extinct St. John Water Dog from Newfoundland, Canada. The water dog was an excellent companion of fishermen. It helped to retrieve the tops, nets and fish in the cold waters of the Atlantic. In fact, even the Labrador is able to play for a long time in the water, retrieving sticks. The first Labrador Retriever was born in England in 1830. In fact, the St. John Water Dog had arrived on merchant ships and many English nobles began to breed it as a hunting dog. The longevity record: although the average life span of the Labrador is 10-12 years, one of them in the UK lived for 27 years and 98 days. Only four dogs in history have lived longer. An innate swimmer: webbed legs are perfect for swimming. But also to move in cold climates: they act as snowshoes. In addition, the underlying waterproof layer of fur allows them to withstand even the lowest temperatures. It is no coincidence that it is one of the breeds used as lifeguard dogs; Brave war heroes: Labrador Retrievers have received the most important award for military valor, the Dickin Medal from the PDSA. And recently a Labrador named Sasha was awarded the Medal of Valor for his gallantry and devotion in the war in Afghanistan. It can save your life! His nose is so developed that he can detect a drop in sugar levels in a person. Armstrong was the first to do this in 2003. Since then, many Labradors have been trained to keep company with diabetics and save them in the event of a hypo. Cover face: In 1938, Averell Harriman’s black Lab, aspiring governor of New York, appeared on the cover of Life magazine, as the winner of the “Number 1 Us Retriever” award. A VIP dog: Labradors, like Golden Retrievers are loved by sportsmen, actors and heads of state. Gwyneth Paltrow, Francesco Totti, Bill Clinton and Anne Hathaway are just some of the many famous and happy owners of these furry dogs. Extraordinary intelligence: Labradors, if well trained, could be able to perform hundreds of more or less complicated tasks, such as shopping at the supermarket or withdrawing from the ATM! Endal proved it, in 2000, a special and really helpful dog! Sometimes even a convict: a black Labrador named Pep was served 10 years in prison for killing Pennsylvania Governor Gifford Pinchot’s cat. For the series, “good blood does not lie”, this time the instinct of the hunting dog has perhaps prevailed over gallantry.

If you are considering adopting a dog and the Labrador is your favorite type, you can turn to the numerous Facebook groups. There are many abandoned Labradors who are waiting to be welcomed by a loving family. Here are some sites:

