Labrinth and the work with Zendaya, songs and church scene

euphoria It became the most commented program on social networks such as Twitter. Rue’s story and her social circle has managed to permeate many people who see the deterioration caused by drug addiction to the point that many people have begun to seek help for their dependence on such substances.

The second season had an advance in terms of photographic direction, color and art, in addition to the fact that the drama was present in all the chapters of this new installment.

In charge of the original music again was the British Labrinth, who won the 2020 Emmy Award in the category “Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics”. The songs released in the episodes quickly became a trend on digital platforms and led Euphoria to also be considered a musical phenomenon.

We spoke with Labrinth about his participation in the project, which will premiere its third season in 2023.

The series premiered an episode every Sunday, but we want to know how was your process for creating the new songs for this season?

With this season there were some scripts and episodes that were put together as we worked on the show, as the episodes went on. It was pretty intense, but I think it makes it, for me personally, a bit more exciting and like you’re hanging off the edge of your seat hoping people will like what you did the week before.

Do you receive instructions from the producers of the series for the expected focus of the songs in the scenes?

No, there has been no instruction at all. Nobody gets in my way. When I talked to Sam about doing the show, he almost pushed me to do what I do. They have just let me run with what I needed to run which was great. And then he would only put the songs out when he felt they were right. He would play along with some funk or some classical music, whatever. It had more to do with inspiration in the series than with a direct direction, it’s not like a dictatorship.

For the first time we saw you being in front of the camera for a scene in Euphoria, how did you get the opportunity?

I thought that if I wanted to be on a TV show, I’d better be on it. Sam and a good friend of ours talked about me being on the show, and he said, “I think that’s a brilliant idea.” Then, just as the show was being taped, I was figuring out where I could get involved. Then the idea came up, they asked me for the song two days before and we wrote ‘Im Tired’. Zendaya told me that I 100% had to shoot the scene.

Let’s keep talking about that scene in the church because it’s very, very powerful. And it’s so beautiful while he’s singing Im Tired. That specific moment means a lot to fans of Euphoria. How was the experience of filming this scene with Zendaya, hugging her and crying with her?

It was very personal because Zendaya and I made the song two days before the shooting of the scene. Time has passed so quickly, but it could have been a day or two earlier, and we were literally talking about what this moment means for Rue’s character. And then once we get on the scene, we think, actually, this moment is more than just an event. It’s like it’s what we’ve all been through. Where we arrive, we go around in circles and lose faith, lose our strength, and then we say, it’s okay, I just don’t want to be here anymore. It ended up meaning more to a lot of the fans as well, where it felt like something spiritual, something pretty deep.

Zendaya is an executive producer, actress, and musician on euphoria. How is her work with her for the songs that have come out of her?

We definitely like it, I guess, I don’t know, in another life, we met, and we were, like, writing partners, so yeah, it was really effortless. We just write songs so easily together. She’s multi-talented, so she was just buzzing, she was going to shoot her scenes and go back to the studio to see where we left off. It was very, very collaborative and also very inspiring.

