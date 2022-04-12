Labrinth Announces ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Sheet Music Will Be Available To Stream On April 22

Labrinth wrote “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired” for Euphoria season 2, which also released “Yeh, IF*****’ Did It” on most major music streaming platforms. Recently, the composer announced that the official score for season 2 would be released, complete with fan requests and even vocals from Angus Cloud.

Labrinth wrote the soundtrack for the HBO drama series ‘Euphoria’

Singer-Songwriter Labrinth Attends HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Premiere | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

As HBO’s youngest biased drama, Euphoria told the story of a high school student and her experience with mental illness and addiction. With other characters in the spotlight, this original show quickly became a topic of conversation on social media.

In 2020, Labrinth won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score). As of April 22, more Euphoria The originals will be available to stream on most major music platforms.

‘Euphoria’ season 2 soundtrack will be available on April 22

Weeks after fans watched the season finale, Labrinth made an announcement about the Season 2 Original Soundtrack. These new songs would officially debut on Spotify on April 22, with a special focus on fan-favorite Originals. (Listeners can also purchase “limited edition” box sets of this production.)

“This is so much more than a sheet music album to me,” Labrinth wrote in her Instagram post. “It is an experience. I can’t wait for everyone to listen to it and go on a trip. I heard their requests loud and clear and included my version and Z’s version of I’m Tired. I have Angus doing vocals on a song. You get Skeletons and all the other ones you wanted.”

Some tracks featured in Euphoria Season 2 are already available on most major streaming platforms. That includes “Elliot’s Song” from the season 2 finale, featuring vocalists Dominic Fike and Zendaya.

There is also the version of “I’m Tired”, performed by Zendaya and Labrinth. Each track garnered millions of streams, with fans sharing their support for the originals that often accompany new episodes of the HBO show.

“I want to thank you all for making this music come alive so much more than I could ever imagine,” Labrinth continued. “You make the work I dedicate to creating even more worth the love and the routine. This is a huge part of how I make music now, all thanks to you.”

‘Euphoria’ Season 1 Original Sheet Music Now Available to Stream

In 2019, Labrinth released Euphoria (HBO Series Original Soundtrack) on most major streaming platforms. That included instrumental favorites from the first season, including “Formula” and “Forever.”

One of the most popular songs included in this series appeared in the series finale. That was “All For Us,” with one version performed by Labrinth and another by Zendaya as her character Ella Rue.

Of course, it will be several months before fans get new episodes of this drama series. Meanwhile, most episodes of Euphoria are available for streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

