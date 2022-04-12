Entertainment

Labrinth Announces ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Sheet Music Will Be Available To Stream On April 22

Labrinth wrote “Elliot’s Song” and “I’m Tired” for Euphoria season 2, which also released “Yeh, IF*****’ Did It” on most major music streaming platforms. Recently, the composer announced that the official score for season 2 would be released, complete with fan requests and even vocals from Angus Cloud.

Labrinth wrote the soundtrack for the HBO drama series ‘Euphoria’

As HBO’s youngest biased drama, Euphoria told the story of a high school student and her experience with mental illness and addiction. With other characters in the spotlight, this original show quickly became a topic of conversation on social media.

