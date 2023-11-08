Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen tries to ‘bop’ in continuation of Walmart’s “Mean Girls” ad

Gretchen Weiner is back in Walmart’s second ‘Mean Girls’ themed Black Friday ad with an appearance by Amanda Seyfried.

Gretchen Weiner is still shopping for Black Friday deals.

On Wednesday, Walmart unveiled a second mean Girls The reunion commercial stars Lacey Chabert as Gretchen, now a stage mother whose children attend North Shore High School.

“After high school, Gretchen formed her own clique – the Weiners Household,” explains Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), as Gretchen points out that her daughter wears sweatpants on Wednesdays.

Gretchen is behind the times – her daughter disapproves of Gretchen’s plan to gift her “white gold earrings for Hanukkah” and Gretchen calls Kelis’ song “Milkshake” a “bop” because she takes her children to school. Takes away.

Amanda Seyfried also looks like Karen in this ad, as she asks Gretchen on the phone if she thinks “the girl in the mirror can look back at you.” “Karen, we’ve talked about this,” Gretchen said.

wal-mart

Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried

The ad ends with Gretchen’s daughter advising her to relax during a family dinner, after which Lohan, 37, is seen with Missy Elliott (née Ms. Elliott) at North Shore High School.

Walmart’s new Black Friday ad comes a week after Lohan, Seyfried, Chabert, Daniel Francis and Rajeev Surendra reunited for this spot. Advertisement recreated some of these mean Girls‘ The most iconic moments, from Karen’s weather report to the school’s famous “Jingle Bell Rock” performance – this time with Gretchen’s daughter dressed as Santa.

“It was amazing to spend the day with Amanda and Lindsay and it was so fun to reminisce and be together again,” Chabert told People about reuniting with her co-stars.

“It feels great to be back together after so many years. “It was great meeting everyone,” Lohan said.

