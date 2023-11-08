Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen tries to ‘bop’ in continuation of Walmart’s “Mean Girls” ad

Gretchen Weiner is back in Walmart’s second ‘Mean Girls’ themed Black Friday ad with an appearance by Amanda Seyfried.

Gretchen Weiner is still shopping for Black Friday deals.

On Wednesday, Walmart unveiled a second mean Girls The reunion commercial stars Lacey Chabert as Gretchen, now a stage mother whose children attend North Shore High School.

“After high school, Gretchen formed her own clique – the Weiners Household,” explains Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), as Gretchen points out that her daughter wears sweatpants on Wednesdays.

Gretchen is behind the times – her daughter disapproves of Gretchen’s plan to gift her “white gold earrings for Hanukkah” and Gretchen calls Kelis’ song “Milkshake” a “bop” because she takes her children to school. Takes away.

Amanda Seyfried also looks like Karen in this ad, as she asks Gretchen on the phone if she thinks “the girl in the mirror can look back at you.” “Karen, we’ve talked about this,” Gretchen said.

