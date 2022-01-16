Sports

"Lack of courage for a reason"

End of the match between Juventus-Udinese, the bianconeri beat the friulans thanks to goals from Dybala And McKennie. A nice 2-0 that lifts morale after the defeat in the Super Cup.

In the post game, to the microphones of Sky Sports spoke . Here is his interview.

Cioffi Udinese Juventus

“In the first half we went by reflex. More than acting, we reacted, it is normal. The team only trained two days ago. After what happened with Atalanta we did a training session. We knew it was tough we just asked the boys for courage but we missed it a bit ”.

“Penalty? There is the VAR, the assistant and the referee, if they have assessed that it was not a penalty it is over there and we go on. I thought they pulled it down, but it doesn’t matter. With the selves and with the but do not make the matches “

“I warned? No alarm, warned because I yelled a little too much, without disrespect “.

“Yesterday I thanked the doctor and the facilities we rely on because we have been training online for days. Good to the boys. We know what our goals are and we can have our say if we play with courage ”.

“Market? I don’t expect anything, I have been training recently, the club knows how to do its job well and I do mine “.

Cioffi also spoke to the microphones of DAZN, here are his statements:

“Something more in the offensive phase? I am very satisfied, they had an exceptional attitude considering the path we are coming from. I did the 2.0 coach, I used to sit with the iPad. We weren’t brave but because we are we are rusty ”.

“Penalty on Soppy? It seemed to me they pulled him by the hair, but there is a referee and he evaluated him ”.

“Scared? Today the team was contracted, they weren’t afraid, because you don’t play this kind of second half with fear. We go on, not penalties “.

It intervenes Luca Marelli to comment on the episode of Soppy:

“The hair pulling is there, but it’s not a VAR contact, because the referee has to evaluate it live, but a penalty whistle would have been the best choice”

Keep it going Cioffi:

“We are a team with energy, we were not very lucid in the game, not just in front of goal. I will only say good to the boys ”.

“New protocol? Learned like the old man, we take note of it because there are roles that must be recognized and decisions must be respected “.

