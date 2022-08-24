Lack of raw materials affects the production of natural medicine in Las Tunas

The production center of Natural and Traditional Medicine of Las Tunas does not have the necessary raw materials to prepare the preparations that it distributes in the pharmacies of the territory.

“Although there is a will in the country to promote its development, right now insufficient raw materials -such as alcohol- have reduced the presence of some of these preparations in pharmacies,” the official newspaper of the province said on Wednesday.

Not only do they lack alcohol for preparations, the production of syrups has also been affected by lack of sugar. The latter is paradoxical in a country that was once one of the great producers and exporters of sugar, one of the main industries in the history of Cuba.

With only 52% compliance with the planned plan, the last harvest campaign was classified as the worst in the entire history of the Cuban sugar industry, with approximately 474,000 tons of sugar. The figure is almost half of what was achieved last year, which had also set a historical record and forces the country to import sugar for another year.

Without alcohol and without sugar, the Natural and Traditional Medicine production center in Las Tunas has only managed to produce “fluid extracts, tinctures and teas, and take advantage of the active principle of plants,” according to Newspaper 26.

This was explained to this medium by the specialist of the center Mairelis Hechavarria Perezindicating that this alternative “has allowed them to deliver products to the pharmacies of the territory and comply with the plan of some pharmacological lines.”

Although they do have the necessary raw materials, the center has not been able to produce the creams they manufacture either, the specialist commented. In this line, the problem is the 30-gram containers, which have not been supplied yet.

As for melitos (medicinal syrups made with honey), “it will continue to the extent that beekeeping supplies honey,” said the specialist. In short, according to Hechavarría Pérez, the center only keeps its production of “hypochlorite for the organizations with which they have contracts” stable.

“Meanwhile, pharmacies with dispensaries, like those of hospitals, assume their productions,” indicated the official media as if the pharmaceutical shortage in Cuba did not require a more exhaustive analysis based on data.

The serious shortage of medicines in the country’s pharmacies has forced the Cuban public health system to resort to medicinal plants to supply the deficit drugs. The demand for such preparations has increased, according to what Imayasil Ulloa Trujillo, an expert in Medicinal Plants at the Provincial Delegation of Agriculture of Ciego de Ávila, indicated in mid-June.

For its part, the official Cuban press recommends that the population resort to natural remedies to combat various ailments and diseases, such as prostate inflammation, among others.

“Right now the lack of drugs to treat chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, asthma and diabetes is becoming evident, but you haven’t found dipyrone for weeks either, with dengue hitting, and there are no antibiotics of any kind,” he said at the end of January a specialist who preferred to remain anonymous.

According to the doctor, his colleagues in Santiago de Cuba had received “an intensive course” on the “use of natural and traditional medicine (MNT) to alleviate the lack of medicines” in the network of pharmacies in the province.

The difficulties due to the shortage of medicines in Cuba will not be resolved in the short termrevealed in mid-July the Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal Miranda.

Speaking to the newspaper Granmathe head of Health acknowledged that the situation of the list of medicines is “difficult from the point of view of supply”, but assured that “work is being done to reduce the number of shortages as far as possible and, from the direction of the country , alternatives are discussed on how we are going to solve it”.

In addition to the drugs that are in short supply in the country’s network of pharmacies and hospitals, the shortage crisis also affects health supplies and expendables and negatively impacts health care and services, as well as the state of opinion of the population, he acknowledged. .

Portal Miranda assured that “from the State, the Health system and the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry, they are analyzing where the supply priorities are focused in the face of the economic situation with resource limitations” and advanced that “these difficulties will not be solved in the short term, but they work intensely for their impact on the town”.

At the end of November of last year, the news was known that of the more than 50 generic products that the only oral liquid medicine factory in Cuba can produce, around 25 have been affected in their monthly production.

Among the medicines that the Oral Liquid Pharmaceutical Laboratory Company (Medilip) stopped producing are several “highly demanded by the population, such as vitamin complexes, products in drops and the line of natural products, which includes Ambroxol, Oregano and anti-catarrhal syrups. and Caña Santa, among others”.

The generalized crisis in Cuba, with public services and institutions in clear deterioration, has caused the collapse of the country’s public health, with a worsening pharmaceutical shortage that has led Cubans to resort to traditional remedies while the black market for drugs is expanding.

At the end of May, Cuban self-employed dedicated to the production of medicinal soaps made a donation to the pediatric hospital in Las Tunas for the treatment of skin lesions such as acne, scabies, atopic and seborrheic dermatitis and ichthyosis.