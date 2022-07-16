Lack of reciprocity? How Bolivians use the Argentine health system on the border

CÓRDOBA.- Although there are no detailed statistical data, the provincial authorities estimate that in the public hospitals in Salta and Jujuy Bolivian patients who do not live in Argentina move between a floor of 8% and reach up to 20%. The governors of those provinces, as well as the mayors and directors of hospitals in the border cities, stress that Bolivia “does not comply” with the “cooperation” agreement on health signed in 2019 with Argentina.

The death of Alejandro Benítez from Salta in Bolivia, whose companions assure that He did not receive medical attention because he did not have Bolivian pesos It is the most extreme case of the problems that have existed for a long time on the other side of the northern border when an Argentine requires health care. The Bolivian government maintained that “categorically that the corresponding medical attention was given” and that an audit will be carried out.

The event revived the anger that had already occurred among some groups of Argentines in previous cases and, in this line, all the authorities consulted by THE NATION they emphasize that “there is no responsibility” of the Bolivian community and that the solution must be sought at the institutional level.

All the sources consulted by this newspaper agree that patients arriving from Bolivia are not only emergency cases; Births, treatment of chronic diseases, follow-up of serious pathologies and surgeries of all kinds are recorded.

Paul Gonzalezcurrent mayor of Orán (Salta) is a doctor and was manager of the San Vicente de Paul hospital in the middle of the last decade and recalls a case similar to that of Benitez (although it did not end in a death) for which the Argentine Foreign Ministry had to intervene. “He had an accident in a small town, near Bermejo, where they took him to the hospital – he describes -. He did not provide health services and was abandoned. The situation was unlocked because the province and the Foreign Ministry intervened. It was very troublesome.” Many Bolivians, although they do not reside in Argentine territory, have dual nationality.

At the San Vicente de Paul hospital in Oran, the care of foreign patients is free and not only when it comes to emergencies Javier Corbalan – THE NATION

The director of the Jorge Uro hospital in La Quiaca, Fernanda Elijah, ratifies that Argentine health centers serve “all Bolivian patients; but we continue with the problem on the other side, that they charge everything and if they don’t pay, they don’t attend to them. Nor do they receive Argentine money.” As an example, he mentioned the case of a man who suffered a stroke in Villazón -the Bolivian city located on the other side of the international bridge- and they did not want to serve him. He crossed by an illegal step “brought in a cart”.

Four years ago, when in the first administration of the governor Gerardo Morales (UCR) was sanctioned law of “recovery” by which social works, unions and ART must pay the public hospital for the care of those who have coverage, Elías described that in the high-complexity hospitals of San Salvador de Jujuy “health tourism is received” and added that those who live in Villazón “have dual nationality, so they cross the bridge to get health benefits here, access education and all the benefits we have here”.

The accident, and its consequences, that the man from Jujuy had Manuel Vilca near Totora on December 8, 2018 updated the ongoing discussions between Argentina and Bolivia over health coverage. The van in which he was traveling with his fellow musicians turned over, he was thrown out the window and had several fractures, including his spine.

As they treated him, he generated debt. In the Oruro hospital they operated on him for a triple leg fracture and charged him US$3,500, which was paid by the leader of the Grupo Diez Puntos music band. He went through another hospital and ended up at Prosalud in Cochabamba, where they noticed the fracture of the spine and informed him that the surgery cost a total of US$10,000. Vilca’s mother began to publicly ask for help and the The Jujuy government paid US$2,000 for the last days of hospitalization and transferred him with the medical plane. He finished being treated and recovering at the Pablo Soria hospital in San Salvador de Jujuy.

Because of this situation, Morales ratified the criticism of the Bolivian government for the “unfair and dehumanized” treatment that Argentines receive when they need medical assistance there. Vilca, according to close sources, gave up making a judicial presentation and continues to make music with long stays in Bolivia.

From that case, progress was made in the discussion of the reciprocity agreement signed on July 19, 2019, valid for five years, by the then Secretary of Health of the Nation, Adolf Rubinsteinand the Minister of Health of Bolivia, Gabriela Montano; It was stated there that “cooperation between the two countries is deepened in terms of medical assistance in public health establishments, epidemiological surveillance systems and health actions in border areas.”

Foreign patients from the northern border of the country are also usually treated at the Pablo Soria Hospital, in the capital of Jujuy Maria Luz Habil – THE NATION

Article 6 -there are 11 in total- refers to the “reciprocity” in cases of “urgencies and emergencies” and states that the parties “will undertake negotiations at the national and/or subnational level within the scope of their respective competencies, in order to guarantee the free and timely treatment of urgencies and emergencies that affect nationals of one party who are in the territory of the other party regardless of their immigration status.

define as “emergency” to any health condition or clinical picture that implies vital risk and/or serious functional sequela for a person in the absence of immediate and urgent medical attention and as “urgency” the picture or condition that requires immediate and urgent health care to “alleviate the suffering of the human person and avoid serious subsequent complications”. For the application of the agreement, a “mixed commission” was created.

Morales tells this newspaper that, since the “fall” of President Evo Morales, that agreement “is not fulfilled” and admits that, as soon as it was signed, it worked “very well; they treated five people with surgeries.” He emphasizes that, during Jeanine Áñez’s period, they tried to contact her so that “her validity would be maintained; but there were never any answers and the national government did not reactivate it either despite our insistence.”

He mentions that, before the national agreement, Jujuy was about to close one of its own in which Bolivia compensated its citizens for health care in the province with gas; it would be for schools and hospitals.

The Minister of Health of Salta, John Joseph Stephen match the analysis. He stresses that “many people” from Bolivia attend border hospitals and are assisted “by clinicians, family doctors and, in some cases, pediatricians.” Depending on the city, the establishments are second or third level.

Before becoming a minister, Esteban was manager of a public hospital and reviews that they received foreign patients with different pathologies who came to Argentina because in their country they were charged “significant figures”. In the case of Salta, in the previous provincial management, there was an agreement with Tarija precisely because from Bolivia “Assistance is sought a lot; there is no gratuity and that is why they come”.

Wait at the San Vicente de Paul Hospital, in Oran Javier Corbalan – THE NATION

González, the mayor of Orán, stresses that it is “time” for the national State to “intervene so that the agreement is respected” and “assert the solidarity shown on our part. We must demand that the same be done on the other side.”

The Argentine ambassador in Bolivia, Ariel Basteiro, account that in the last year and a half there were five cases of Argentines who required medical attention in Bolivia and all received it free of charge. Admit that, in four, the consulate had to intervene to ratify the validity of the agreement before the hospitals. Therefore, his recommendation to contact the consulates if necessary.

The Bolivian public health system It has three levels that go from the neighborhood health center to third grade hospitals with medical specialties and equipment for more complex treatments; There are national and departmental. In February 2019, Morales launched a “universal and free plan” that generated the reaction of the Medical Association, considering that the conditions were not met.

With this insurance, there is free care at level 2, although, for example, disposable surgical material and prostheses are charged. It is also paid in third level, although always less than in a private establishment. Namely, usually paid.

Juan Ino Mamani, Bolivian consul in Jujuy, He declined to speak about the debate. His comment was that the “Bolivian Foreign Ministry has already set the position.” He does not make statements on par with him in Salta either, Monica Alvarez.

Federico Rios, coordinator of International Relations of Salta -representation that asked the Foreign Ministry to make the formal claims for the Benítez case- warns that they have several antecedents of problems for Argentines to attend to health emergencies in Bolivia. “There are people who did solve it and others who did not. It’s a bit of a lottery,” he says.

In his opinion, Benítez’s drama should be “a hinge” to discuss “How is Argentina going to work in health care for foreigners”. Regarding the specific case of the Bolivians, he emphasizes that the “community has nothing to do with it, it should not be attacked. It is the State that must give an answer and, as far as the death of Benítez is concerned, the people who intervened must be held accountable.”

Rubinstein recalls that after the problem with Vilca at the end of 2018 there was “a huge noise and a lot of anger” because the Argentine health system is characterized by treating, without problems, resident or passing foreigners. For the former official bills that promote charging for medical care are “fulbito for the tribune”.

“The solution does not go through there, we cannot end up in a war of the poor against the poor,” says Rubinstein. Those who come for care do so because they cannot find a solution in their country and the arrangement must be between States, as we intended to resolve with the agreement. That the payment be in cash or with other benefits, but from the State”. The former official notes that, in all the current discussion, he should not hide that what happened to Benítez is “inadmissible and cannot be compensated with anything.”