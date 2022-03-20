Lack of staff and the structure is not suitable, Pat and Apss are looking for a new center for the rehabilitation of young people with psychiatric problems

TRENTO. From a new one organizational methods for personalized assistance to investments for new projects until the search for a new structure for the rehabilitation center for young people who have been affected by psychiatric problems.

The provincial government approved on the recommendation of the councilor for health, social policies, disability and family, Stefania Segnanathe 2022 directives for the Healthcare Company on the following areas: disability and rehabilitation, mental health, maternal and child health and developmental age, addictions.

“The programmatic indications – explains the commissioner Segnana – take into account some innovations including the introduction of agreements between the provincial health services company and the Valle Communities to allow the activation of personalized assistance in favor of disabled people , both adults and minors with serious and complex social and health needs welcomed in social welfare structures “.

The changes to the annual funding for the Directives are due to the new agreement that Apss will stipulate for the Health Service – sociality, living and working, adult mental health area with the new service manager in the Alto Garda territory – Ledro and Giudicariefor an estimated cost of 960,500 euros on an annual basis plus tax burdens, to the hiring of a new educator for the Oltre Cooperative who will become fully operational after the transfer to the new headquarters and of course.

Alongside this is the path that investedand Casa Sebastiano and which aims to implement the answers to the needs of families and caregivers for an amount of 1,330,000 eurosand the revision of the tariffs for Il Quadrifoglio – Anffas Trentino onlus, calibrated on the real needs of operators at the end of the experimentation period.

For autism, the health company will join the project AquA of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, through which professionalism and services for the transition to adulthood can be implemented. In line with this project, the Healthcare Authority is always given a mandate to structure a single point of evaluation and definition of projects aimed at people with autism spectrum disorder, which could be hinged on the Disability UVM, during 2022.

For eating disorders, in addition to the clinics, starting from March, the residential community will also be transferred to the new structure in via Borsieri.

Among the important aspects is the commitment made, in the field of mental health for the developmental age, by Department and the Health Authority for the identification of a structure for the Crisis Center for minors and young adults in a phase of psychopathological acuitywhose characteristics should be those of a small community, outside the hospital setting, equipped with hotel comforts and a multidisciplinary team, adequately trained and prepared.

For the Ucipem Clinic – Pinocchio Project, with Apss the target was redefined by introducing among the activities also situations of high parental conflict, while the 2022 activity continues for the objective cohousing projects in the psychiatric field and parental support for the prevention of childhood distress.

In terms of addictions, the Technical Table, made up of representatives of Apss and communities, led to the diversification of therapeutic offers, in order to offer individualized therapeutic projects and use resources based on the needs of care in a specific moment of people’s lives; Treatment modules have been identified that can be implemented in the course of 2022 taking into account the constraints and opportunities currently present.

The total funding foreseen is equal to 30,744,394 euros divided as follows: the disability and rehabilitation area will go to 17,808,121 euros, the maternal infant and developmental age area 2,083,350 euros; the mental health area 7,526,504 euros; the dependencies area: € 2,860,622 and finally € 465,797 to the other areas.