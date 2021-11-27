Lack of staff, nurses’ alarm – Health

In the Western Friuli health authority, the trade unions say, the ratio with patients is 1 to 12, while it should be one to six

Alarm from the unions of nurses of the Friuli Occidentale health care company, there is a lack of staff, the ratio with patients is 1 to 12, it should be one to six.

While hospitalizations continue to increase, the position taken by the health unions of Cgil, Uil and Nursind towards the management of the pandemic emergency within the western Friuli company, that is that of the Pordenone area, is tough. Numerous critical issues highlighted, with one-month extensions of fixed-term contracts while many services are reduced to recover staff. According to the trade unions, the ratio of nurses to social health workers and patients is 1 out of 12, while it should be one out of 6, even 1 out of 14 in medicine in San Vito al Tagliamento with 7 people on the list and only one place bed available in general medicine. The note underlines the need to suspend non-urgent interventions by inviting the general manager Polimeni to hire staff because, according to the unions, the money is there.

Meanwhile, the Regional Health Fund has an endowment of almost 47 million more. For the first time in the history of the Region, Riccardi, the vice president with responsibility for Health, states, at the beginning of the year an amount of resources is expected that produces two effects: guaranteeing stability to health companies with certain and unlikely resources compared to to the maneuvers approved in the past and to make the companies themselves responsible. The Regional Council therefore approved the allocation criteria of over 7 million euros, of which 5 million of regional resources and just over two million of state funds, for the remuneration of additional services rendered by the staff of the prevention departments for tracing. of contacts and personnel assigned to the anti-Covid vaccination campaign. The distribution took into account the number of vaccine doses administered in the period January-November 2021 and the hourly needs represented by the local health authorities