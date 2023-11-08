Lack of vitamin D may increase risk of chemotherapy-induced neuropathy in breast cancer

CIPN affects up to 70% of patients receiving paclitaxel treatment. Despite this, there are currently no established treatments that prevent or treat CINP or relieve its sensory or motor symptoms. Prior treatment with vitamin D is the first validated and potentially modifiable biomarker that may reduce the chances of experiencing CIPN from paclitaxel.

Breast cancer patients who are vitamin D deficient before receiving paclitaxel treatment are more likely to experience chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN), according to data from a biomarker analysis of the Phase 3SWOG S0221 study (NCT00070564 ) that were published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.1

In a population of 1191 patients with early-stage breast cancer, 20.7% of patients with vitamin D deficiency experienced sensory CIPN grade 3 or higher compared to 14.2% of patients with sufficient levels of vitamin D. vitamin D (OR, 1.57; 95% CI, 1.14-2.15; p = 0.005), according to the results of the primary univariate analysis. The association remained after adjusting for age and chemotherapy treatment schedule, the researchers reported (adjusted OR (aOR), 1.65; 95% CI, 1.18-2.30; P = 0.003). However, significance was lost after adjusting for self-reported race (aOR, 1.39; 95% CI, 0.98-1.97; P = 0.066).

Older patients (OR, 1.02; 95% CI, 1.01-1.04; P = 0.005), those who self-reported as black (OR, 2.48; 95% CI, 1.57 -3.86; P < 0.001), those of other races (OR, 1.84; 95% CI, 1.06-3.07; P = 0.025), and those randomly assigned to receive paclitaxel twice daily week (OR, 2.37; 95% CI, 1.73-3.29; P < 0.001) had more CIPN events.

“These results suggest that vitamin D supplementation in patients with lower vitamin D levels may reduce peripheral neuropathy, and particularly high-grade peripheral neuropathy, which would improve the long-term quality of life of these patients,” he said. principal investigator Daniel L. Hertz, PharmD. , PhD, University of Michigan School of Pharmacy, in a news release about the analysis findings.2 “There are hardly any negative consequences from taking steps to increase vitamin D levels. Patients can easily take safe, affordable, and widely available over-the-counter supplements.”

The researchers analyzed data from the randomized phase 3 SWOG S0221 trial that examined different chemotherapy dosing schedules in 2,849 eligible patients with early-stage breast cancer. Of that population, 1,620 had a minimum of 2 serum samples available and 1,191 patients were selected for biomarker analysis.

Results were adjusted for age, body mass index, and race. The researchers found that vitamin D deficiency was more common in black patients (77.1%) than in white patients (28.2%; OR, 8.56; 95% CI, 5.44-13.92). . ; p < 0.001), as well as the incidence of CIPN (29.4% vs 14.3%, respectively; OR, 2.48; 95% CI, 1.57-3.86; p < 0.001).

When researchers evaluated mechanical hypersensitivity based on vitamin D deficiency in mice, they reported that a vitamin D-deficient diet caused symptoms similar to those of neurotoxicity.

CIPN affects up to 70% of patients receiving paclitaxel treatment. Despite this, there are currently no established treatments that prevent or treat CINP or relieve its sensory or motor symptoms. Prior treatment with vitamin D is the first validated and potentially modifiable biomarker that may reduce the chances of experiencing CIPN from paclitaxel.

The researchers reported several limitations of the analysis. First, although there was evidence that vitamin D deficiency was more common in black patients, the researchers acknowledged that there were a limited number of non-white participants in the analysis. Larger populations are needed to continue understanding the link between race, vitamin D, and CIPN. Additional analyzes may be conducted from the Phase 2 EAZ171 trial (NCT04001829), which will examine options for reducing CIPN after docetaxel or paclitaxel in African American patients diagnosed with stages I to III breast cancer.

Additionally, because data were received from another study and S0221 did not include patients who experienced grade 2 CIPN or document detailed information on paclitaxel dosing, misclassification of CIPN grades could have occurred.

Second, although the Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events (CTCAE) is considered less sensitive in detecting subjective toxicities, the investigators chose to use data from the CTCAE instead of patient-reported outcomes (PRO) as an endpoint. primary CIPN because CTCAEs were available in all patients in the study. study. Additionally, data on other risk factors for CIPN, such as pre-existing peripheral neuropathy and existence of diabetes, were not collected. Therefore, additional trials are needed to determine whether sufficient levels of vitamin D prevent CIPN and improve treatment outcomes in patients with breast cancer and other types of cancer.

