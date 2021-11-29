“Lacks staff. Immediately hiring in Piedmont or it will have been agitated “- Targatocn.it

The blanket of the healthcare personnel it’s short. This is the complaint from the union of doctors and nurses Nursing Up, which at a time when further efforts appear to be required on the part of health care personnel attacks the Piemonte region: “It is no longer possible to continue with immobility on the very short blanket of the staff of the various Piedmont hospitalsthe”.

“Nurses are lacking and must be hired: our region needs at least 4,000 nurses and health professionals, health workersthe”. The union will meet Alberto Cirio, president of the Piedmont Region, and the councilor for health Luigi Icardi, with the general directors of the Asl. The intention is to declare the state of mobility and agitation, in the absence of concrete proposals by the regional leaders. Among the requests made, the one that “all the local health authorities have a fixed-term contract“. It is also requested to “create a temporary derogation from the provisions of the Court of Auditors to allow the Citizenship of Health to return to hiring“.

“The Region launches as soon as possible the new call for open-ended hires to create adequate rankings and structure on the needs of each company”Reiterates the union Nursing Up.