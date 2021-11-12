LACMA Gala 2021: the most beautiful looks of celebrities on the red carpet

The annual gala Art + Film of the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) celebrated its 10th anniversary, hosting a kermesse of creativity titans both in the film industry and in the art world. During the ceremony, painters Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley were honored for their groundbreaking work, also celebrated through the touching speeches of the actress Tracee Ellis Ross and the director Ava DuVernay. The paintings of Michelle and Barack Obama by the two artists are currently on display at the museum as part of an American black portrait exhibition that includes over 140 works, spanning over two decades, from the 19th century to the present day.

Director Guillermo Del Toro then took the stage to introduce his friend and mentor, Steven Spielberg, also awarded for his incredible career. Leonardo Dicaprio, Spielberg’s collaborator and co-chair of the gala, was among many other Hollywood celebrities who showed up at the event, sponsored by Gucci. The protagonist of the evening is also fashion, which captured the spotlight on itself on the red carpet. Fresh from his debut on the catwalk, Jared Leto she shone in a white Gucci dress, embellished with powder pink marabou feather sleeves. Lil Nas X instead opted for a yellow version of the same look, while Diane Keaton she chose a bright and glamorous black sequin suit.

The live soundtrack is fundamental for the evening, with a concert by Anderson Paak, already performed on the same stage in 2019, and with the surprise appearance of the soul singer Heavenly. The evening reached its peak when Florence Welch, voice of Florence + The Machine, joined her on stage for a duet cover of Ain’t No Mountain High Enough by Marvin Gay.