Lacoste: sports and fashion myth

On July 2 we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of a French tennis player and businessman who marked the history of the 20th century: René Lacoste. There are hardly a handful of cases of extremely successful athletes achieving even more in other fields.

However, the “crocodile”, as tennis fans celebrate it, will always be remembered for that animal. One of several elements of Lacoste’s myth mystique.

Polo and René Lacoste are two eternally intertwined entities. He created it thinking of a perfect garment for a tennis player, he made it famous.

In short, even today the myth of Lacoste and his polo continues to fascinate the whole world. Discover with us what most reminds us of the French tennis player and his famous crocodile, on the anniversary of his birth.

The origin of the myth

The company is named after its founder René Lacoste, a famous tennis player who reaped several victories in the 1920s, so much so that he is considered one of the “Four Musketeers” of French tennis along with his teammates Jean Borotra, Henri Cochet and Jacques Brugnon. .

It was during these competitions that the most famous crocodile in the world was conceived.

While writing the history of tennis, Lacoste Chile little did he know that he would soon land in the world of fashion with a true icon of style: the polo shirt. In 1926, in fact, she decides to cut the long sleeves of a shirt, too uncomfortable to play, keeping the collar and some buttons.

And so the young French talent brings to the field a mix of practicality and elegance, decidedly atypical compared to the traditional clothing required of tennis players of the time, but destined to become one of the most worn garments in history.

Following this trend, in 1933 mass production of the first polo shirt, the L.12.12 model, began with the collaboration of his friend and partner André Gillier, an expert in knitwear.

The code has a precise meaning: L stands for Lacoste, 1 indicates the fabric, 2 is the short-sleeved model and 12 the number of the chosen prototype. And what could the logo be, if not the iconic crocodile? The real news, however, is that it was the first time that a brand had affixed a visible logo to a garment.

If in his first advertising campaign the model was whiteOver time, the polo shirt will wear many colors and patterns depending on the moment, coming to be marketed throughout the world.

Hence the rise of the famous French company that little by little manages to conquer other sports, such as football and golf, and the opening of the first stores to become a true international clothing chain, which over time broadens its horizons with the launch of perfumes, shoes and accessories.

Lacoste and fashion

In 1933 he retired from the sports career also due to chronic bronchitis and together with his friend André Gillier they gave birth to the sportswear line. They make a polo shirt with the embroidered crocodile, which symbolizes his now famous nickname throughout the world.

in 1963 lacoste man designed a steel racket, which turned out to be a great innovation. In 1967 he began running his business full-time and the input of his son Bernard, who soon took over management, became increasingly important.

Renè Lacoste passed away in October 1996 at the age of 92. Since 2000, the brand has been led by designer Christophe Lemaire.

Lacoste logo, the beginnings

Since René Lacoste launched his first advertising campaign, he entered, in his own right, not only in the world of sports but also in the field of fashion.

Logo Affirmation

International campaigns for the Lacoste brand also began in the 1970s. A tangible sign of the strength of the brand and its global appreciation.

The 1980s, on the other hand, saw the light of new categories of Lacoste products such as perfume and shoes.

But it is in 2006 when a turning point arrives thanks to the Lacoste foundation, which is dedicated to supporting educational projects related to golf and tennis for young people in delicate situations.

From that moment on, everything goes up.

The brand grows and with it also the projects and testimonials associated with it.

Lacoste’s success was such that René decided to broaden his skills in sportswear and began to dedicate himself not only tennis, but also soccer and golfcreating new and innovative collections, capable of satisfying the taste of professional and amateur players.

Not only Lacoste shirt, but also perfumes and accessories. René Lacoste was a man of style, not only on the tennis court, but also in everyday life. With Lacoste we can say that the casual clothing line is born, characterized by being perfectly compatible with both playgrounds and everyday life.

Like the tennis player, in fact, Lacoste garments offer elegance and freedom of movement. After all, he like him always liked to repeat: “Without elegance, playing and winning are not enough.”

Currently

Lacoste has a love for sport that is already 85 years old. It’s no wonder then that country chic has evolved into an everyday style piece, the polo shirt.

Not only the uniform of tennis players and athletes of the caliber of its founder or simply to name to another great tennis player Novak Djokovic (new image of the brand)but also of characters and stars who have embraced the Lacoste style: Rob Lowe, Justin Theroux to Clint Eastwood and Daniel Craig again as 007 in Spectre.

Among the women, there are faces like Anne Hathaway, Lana Del Rey, Mischa Barton, Emma Rose Roberts. A style that has evolved over the years giving rise to authentic prêt-à-porter collections in which the polo shirt remains an elegant must-have even with a skirt.