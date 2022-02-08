Lactose intolerance, milk allergy and Law 104

Lactose intolerance and other similar diseases if they arise in adulthood can lead to various problems, even quite serious

By virtue of this it is good to understand in which cases of this type it is possible to obtain the benefits of Law 104 and obtain the right to disability.

Allergies and intolerances to milk and lactose are quite common now. Often it is rather young children who suffer from it, but then with the passage of childhood this problem disappears.

The cases involving adults are more complicated. Indeed, conditions of this type can generate real disabling pathologies. An aspect to be taken into consideration not only with regard to health, but also from the point of view of tax relief.

Lactose intolerance and milk allergy: when Law 104 is triggered

In fact, if the anaphylaxis (allergic reaction) is severe enough to put life at risk, invalidity can be requested. Not being properly included among the disorders that guarantee civil invalidity, the words “Heterogeneous malabsorption syndrome with compromised general condition” must be used.

For the recognition of civil disability, the minimum threshold of 34% must be reached and the doctor’s diagnosis of intolerance alone is not enough. It is also necessary to demonstrate that this intolerance causes discomfort and has repercussions on the person’s life.

The specialist doctor (that of the hospital or the ASL to be clear) has the task of producing the documentation certifying the pathology. It is then up to the attending physician to forward the certificate produced by the colleague directly to INPS.

The disabling disease and its degree of severity must be indicated within the certification. At that point the ball passes to the directly concerned, who can submit the request for assessment of civil disability, through the portal of the Social Security Institute or through the contact center or Patronato.

Same practice as regards the recognition of Law 104 which gives the right to multiple tax and work benefits, such as i work permits or deductible discounts on some medical visits.